Summer House fans are already ready to learn what really happened during season 8 to lead to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s split — but the cast says there is a lot more to see.

Lindsay and Carl’s broken engagement, which happened in August 2023, will be a hot topic when the Bravo series premieres on Thursday, February 22. However, Lindsay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly that her breakup isn’t the most surprising thing to transpire this season.

“I really don’t think I would change anything,” Lindsay revealed in the latest issue of Us, on newsstands Wednesday, February 21. “I truly believe that the universe maneuvers in mysterious ways, even if you can’t see it in the moment. And as cliché as it is, everything happens the way it’s supposed to work out.”

When asked “who or what surprised” her the most in season 8, Lindsay pointed to her friendship with Ciara Miller. “[We] really connected this season and I think it will be fun for viewers to see our friendship develop and grow,” she told Us.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

Paige DeSorbo exclusively told Us her most surprising moment was linked to relationship drama. “I think a lot of the romance or lack thereof. … You’ll have to wait and see who I’m talking about!” she revealed.

Scroll down for everything the Summer House cast told Us about season 8 — including who had “a few scars” and which star was all about the “fun.”

Summer House season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET.