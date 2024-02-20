Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘Summer House’ Cast Tease Season 8 Has ‘A Lot of Fun’ and a ‘Few Scars’ (Exclusive)

By
Summer Houses Lindsay Hubbard Paige DeSorbo and More Tease Season 8 as the Summer of the Girls
10
Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller.Felix Kunze/Bravo(3)

Summer House fans are already ready to learn what really happened during season 8 to lead to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s split — but the cast says there is a lot more to see.

Lindsay and Carl’s broken engagement, which happened in August 2023, will be a hot topic when the Bravo series premieres on Thursday, February 22. However, Lindsay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly that her breakup isn’t the most surprising thing to transpire this season.

“I really don’t think I would change anything,” Lindsay revealed in the latest issue of Us, on newsstands Wednesday, February 21. “I truly believe that the universe maneuvers in mysterious ways, even if you can’t see it in the moment. And as cliché as it is, everything happens the way it’s supposed to work out.”

When asked “who or what surprised” her the most in season 8, Lindsay pointed to her friendship with Ciara Miller. “[We] really connected this season and I think it will be fun for viewers to see our friendship develop and grow,” she told Us.

Summer House Cast s Dating History Inside Lindsay Hubbard Kyle Cooke Paige DeSorbo and More Stars Love Lives 723

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History

Paige DeSorbo exclusively told Us her most surprising moment was linked to relationship drama. “I think a lot of the romance or lack thereof. … You’ll have to wait and see who I’m talking about!” she revealed.

amazon-popilush-jumpsuit

Deal of the Day

Enter Your Hot Girl Era With This Sculpting Jumpsuit — Now Just $30 View Deal

Scroll down for everything the Summer House cast told Us about season 8 — including who had “a few scars” and which star was all about the “fun.”

Summer House season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula
CARL RADKE bio - 624 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2022

Carl Radke

Ciara Miller
Kyle Cooke

Kyle Cooke
‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Lindsay Hubbard
‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Paige DeSorbo
Summer House Bio

Summer House

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!