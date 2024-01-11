Lindsay Hubbard is using the Summer House season 8 cast photo as more evidence that Carl Radke allegedly blindsided her when he ended their engagement.
“I feel like I’ve lived 100 lives since this #SummerHouse poster photoshoot day 🫣,” Lindsay, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 11, alongside the cast pic with Paige DeSorboro, Craig Conover, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Soloman and West Wilson. In the photo, Lindsay is next to Carl, 38, and gazing into his eyes.
In a subsequent snap on Thursday, Lindsay added, “For reference … This photoshoot was 12 days before he called off the wedding and broke up …”
In August 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl called off his and Lindsay’s wedding while they were filming for season 8. The pair were expected to tie the knot in Mexico that November.
In the official season 8 trailer, which dropped on Thursday, fans got a glimpse of the turmoil that led to Carl and Lindsay’s split. In the clip, Carl, who has been sober since January 2021, claimed that Lindsay accused him of using drugs.
“She’s like, ‘You’re fighting with me.’ She then goes into, ‘What are you on? What are you on?’” Carl claimed while talking to costars Kyle and Jesse. In his confessional, Carl said, “That’s the person I’m supposed to marry?”
The trailer then showed Lindsay and Carl arguing.
“I’m not happy and I don’t think you’re happy,” he quipped. “You need that in the relationship, you need to have the power over the other person. … You’re really gifted at playing victim.”
As their breakup was caught on camera, Lindsay walked away.
“I thought she would react a little differently,” Carl told the cameras. “She’s going to have to spin this and then tell everybody she’s blindsided. I’ll be the bad guy, that’s fine but she’s blind to the thing that have gone on the past year.”
While Lindsay’s 2023 didn’t go as planned, she began the new year on a high note. She revealed earlier this month that she purchased a house she plans to use as a rental property.
“If you’re heading to Nashville this year with a group of friends, you can stay at my rental property starting in March. 🤠,” she shared via Instagram in January. “Giddy Up because #HubbHouse Nash is coming soon!! PS: this was my pile of paperwork from my closing last week! ✍️ #Yeehaw.”
Summer House season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET.