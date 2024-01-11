Summer House fans are finally getting a glimpse at what led to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s broken engagement.

“You accused me of doing drugs!” Carl, 38, yelled at Lindsay, 37, in the Summer House season 8 trailer, which was released on Thursday, January 11. (Carl has been sober since January 2021, months after his brother Curtis died of a drug overdose in August 2020.)

Elsewhere in the video, Bravo viewers watched Carl inform Kyle Cooke and newcomer Jesse Solomon about the relationship issues they were having.

“She’s like, ‘You’re fighting with me.’ She then goes into, ‘What are you on? What are you on?’” Carl claimed. In his confessional, Carl added, “That’s the person I’m supposed to marry?”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl and Lindsay’s split was caught on camera by the Summer House cameras ahead of their wedding, which was set for November of that year.

“What do you want from me?” Lindsay asked Carl in an audio clip from a fight featured in Thursday’s trailer. Carl replied, “I want you to trust me.”

When Lindsay said that she wanted her then-fiancé to be happy, he had a telling reply.

“I’m not happy and I don’t think you’re happy,” Carl hit back. “You need that in the relationship, you need to have the power over the other person. … You’re really gifted at playing victim.”

During the breakup scene, Lindsay walked away after declaring Carl had “made the decision” about their relationship.

“I thought she would react a little differently,” Carl told cameras. “She’s going to have to spin this and then tell everybody she’s blindsided. I’ll be the bad guy, that’s fine but she’s blind to the thing that have gone on the past year.”

Carl and Lindsay weren’t the only couple who appeared to have issues during summer 2023. Kyle, 41, and Amanda Batula appear to get in more than one fight this season as well.

“You don’t like it when I have a stance on something,” Amanda told her husband. Kyle responded, saying, “Your stance is bulls—t.”

Paige DeSorbo also appeared to yell at boyfriend Craig Conover in the trailer. “You won’t compromise on anything,” she said, seemingly referring to the ongoing discussion about the future of their relationship as Paige, 31, lives in New York City while Craig, 34, calls Charleston, South Carolina home.

Newcomers Jesse and West Wilson are coming into Summer House hot as well. Jesse gets flack from Kyle for apparently hitting on the girls who are in relationships while West made an immediate connection with Ciara Miller.

While the other story lines are sure to be explored throughout season 8, it appears that Carl and Lindsay’s ups and downs will come front and center.

“I’ve been a minister all my career, and I’ve married tons of people,” Carl’s stepdad, Lou, told him, concluding the trailer. “I wouldn’t marry you and Lindsay.”

Summer House season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET.