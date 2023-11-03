Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard shared an awkward reunion during the Summer House cast panel at BravoCon 2023.

Moderator Brian Moylan kicked things off by addressing the “elephant in the room,” a.k.a, the pair’s split. Carl, 38, broke things off with his former fiancée, 37, in August. They were set to walk down the aisle in Mexico this month.

“We don’t really speak unless he has to come to the apartment to get some stuff,” Lindsay told attendees. “I’m really nervous, I’m not going to lie. I’m shaking.”

Carl, for his part, noted that he was both “grateful” and “nervous” to reunite with his Summer House costars at BravoCon in Las Vegas. “It’s emotional. But honestly I’m just proud to be a part of this show and proud to be a part of Bravo and honestly love all these fans,” he stated.

Lindsay also gushed about the costars and friends who joined her on what was supposed to be her bachelorette weekend in September. “We went to The Bahamas!” she shared. “The Bahamas was honestly such a great trip. … These girls rallied behind me.”

Although their breakup will air during the show’s upcoming season 8, the exes both shared their excitement for the show’s return. “We had a lot of fun,” Lindsay shared. “This was one of the most fun summers that we’ve had.”

Carl, meanwhile, teased that “some new males” will be joining the cast, adding, “Like Lindsay said, we had an absolute blast and we one-upped ourselves.”

Lindsay and Carl briefly dated during season 4 of Summer House before splitting. He later confirmed in January 2022 that they were back together, and Us Weekly reported in August 2022 that the pair had gotten engaged.

Two months after their shocking split, Lindsay exclusively told Us that she was “completely blindsided” by Carl’s decision to call it quits. He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own,” she stated, claiming that Carl never gave her a specific reason for the breakup. “Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

Summer House cameras captured the moment Carl ended things with Lindsay, which she viewed as a betrayal. “It was absolutely humiliating,” she recalled. “It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

As for what led to the split, Lindsay insisted that their wedding plans were not to blame. “Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up,” she told Us. “It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

Lindsay was not the only one surprised by the breakup either. “No one saw it coming, not one person. There were no red flags. Two weeks before he called it off, I was at my [bridal] shower and he showed up. One week before, I was at my dress fitting and he was fitting for his suits with all of his groomsmen. It had nothing to do with wedding planning. There was no cheating,” she said, adding that Carl’s sobriety was also not a factor.

In the aftermath of the broken engagement, Lindsay focused on healing her heart. “The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash,” she explained. “I process [things] by talking about my emotions, and my friends allowed me that space. I was able to regain my strength and [the] confidence of, like, ‘OK, I can do this.’ The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again.”

Despite the outcome, Lindsay would not take back her romance with Carl. “I absolutely will never have regrets about being with him [and] loving somebody with everything that I have,” she said. “Every experience, you learn and grow and navigate better the next time.”

She is also still open to the possibility of finding her forever partner. “I will never give up on love,” she assured Us. “I have a very big heart; I’m not going to shut myself off from somebody else who would appreciate it.”