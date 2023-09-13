Captain Lee isn’t sharing everything he knows about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s split — but he is (kind of) addressing the unfounded cheating rumors.

During the Wednesday, September 13, episode of his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast, the Below Deck alum said he spoke with Radke, 38, since the breakup news made headlines.

“Carl and I have had a conversation about this. I am not at liberty to discuss any of that conversation but he is as devastated as anyone I’ve ever seen. One thing that amazed me is the interest in this,” Lee, 73, told his cohost Sam DeCavalcanti after referring to Radke as his “buddy”

He continued: “It was going to be a very high-profile wedding and it was going to be broadcast on Bravo. Is there a graceful way out of something like that?”

After DeCavalcanti started listing various rumors about the reason for the split — including some fans claiming Radke was unfaithful to Hubbard, 37, and got another woman pregnant — Lee did a spit take.

DeCavalcanti went on to question whether Radke’s mother may have played a role, to which the captain responded, “I can see where that could happen. You know [mothers] are always involved. You have to have boundaries.”

Lee, meanwhile, defended Radke and Hubbard’s radio silence on social media amid the major life change.

“The thing that bothers me about Carl and Lindsay is that they are scrutinized so much that they are not allowed to deal with their issues one-on-one together. I am sure it bothers Carl,” he continued. “I received an email from Carl and Lindsay today saying, ‘You have until the 13th [of September] to cancel your rooms for a full refund.’ Is it an ideal situation? Hell no.”

Lee concluded: “Everyone that thinks it is a one-sided thing or they know everything there is to know. Only two people who know what is going on are Carl and Lindsay.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 31 that Radke and Hubbard called it quits while filming season 8 of Summer House. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Days later, Lee confirmed Radke — who has bonded with the Below Deck star over sobriety — reached out to him.

“This came really out of the blue for me. I just got a text from [Carl] that I haven’t read yet. But I had no clue because we are supposed to be at the wedding in November — two days after my birthday,” Lee, who was meant to be the wedding officiant, said on the September 6 episode of his podcast. “They already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in. [Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned and her hair and makeup run-through was done.”

Days later, Radke sent out a message to his and Hubbard’s invited guests to officially confirm the news.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees, which circulated on social media on Monday, September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”