Nearly two weeks after calling off his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke has informed wedding guests that the ceremony is officially canceled.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Radke, 38, wrote in a letter to attendees, obtained by People on Monday, September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke noted that he and Hubbard, 37, are still coming to terms with their split.

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he continued. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

In the lengthy note, Radke apologized to his guests for their “commitment of money and time” ahead of the breakup.

“I don’t take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” he concluded before offering options for their loved ones who bought plane tickets and paid for the venue in Mexico. “I’m sorry again this has become such a mess. Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl.”

Multiple sources previously told Us Weekly that Radke and Hubbard didn’t initially reach out to tell their loved ones their nuptials were off until now. The former couple’s wedding was set to take place in Mexico in November.

Radke and Hubbard got engaged in August 2022 after less than one year of dating. News broke on August 31 that Radke broke things off with Hubbard in front of the Bravo cameras.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

A second insider told Us that the breakup came as a shock to the wedding guests as well.

“Only producers knew this was coming, very few of the guests were informed before the news broke,” the source told Us this month. “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs.”

Fellow Bravo star — and potential officiant — Captain Lee recently weighed in on the surprising split.

“This came really out of the blue for me. I just got a text from [Carl] that I haven’t read yet. But I had no clue because we are supposed to be at the wedding in November — two days after my birthday,” the Below Deck alum, 73, said during the Wednesday, September 6, episode of his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast. “They already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in. Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned and her hair and makeup run-through was done.”

He continued: “I don’t know [what happened]. Carl and I are close and if I did know exactly what happened, I wouldn’t tell you. I don’t think it is rude unless he said, ‘Lee, this is OK for you to make public knowledge.'”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen slammed rumors that Radke and Hubbard parted ways for a Summer House story line.

“[Their split] wasn’t planned. … I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” the Bravo executive producer, 55, told a caller on the Thursday, September 7, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show. “I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”