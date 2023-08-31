Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were in the thick of wedding planning before Us Weekly confirmed their split.

The couple’s ups and downs have been documented since they joined the cast of Summer House in 2017. Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, began dating two years into filming before calling it quits. After continuing to work on their friendship, they rekindled their romance in 2022.

Hubbard and Radke announced their engagement in August 2022 while filming season 7 of the hit Bravo series. “Never gonna give you up,” he captioned an Instagram photo from the proposal at the time.

Later that year, Hubbard exclusively told Us that the pair had already started planning their nuptials.

“We hired a wedding planner, which was step one for me, because I was, like, the sooner I have a wedding planner, the less I will have to stress out,” she shared in November 2022. “I’m hoping by next week hopefully we’ll have a decision on a venue and a date. Then after that, you know, hopefully everything falls into place.”

The publicist noted at the time that she was excited to start the rest of her life with Radke, adding, “I think I’ve always had baby fever. I think this is also why I would rather get married in 2023 because I’m just, like, ready to start that process. I would like to have [kids], maybe, before 40. But listen, I will take whatever I can get.”

Radke, meanwhile, spilled the details on their venue during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“It’s going to be Mexico,” he said in March, adding that he asked fellow Bravo star Captain Lee to officiate the wedding. “We’re still working out some of the logistics, but we’re going to have a conversation with Captain Lee.”

While figuring out the guest list, the duo admitted they weren’t sure which of their Summer House costars would make the cut.

“We really haven’t talked about cast to be honest. You know who will 1,000 percent be at our wedding? Luke [Gulbranson] and Andrea [Denver],” Hubbard shared during a May episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

Radke added that they were basing their decision on what went down in season 7, saying, “I think we wanted to obviously watch the season. To see how people reacted to our engagement.”

That same month, Radke went on to praise Hubbard for her vision for their big day.

“We’re gonna be [getting married] in Mexico in November. We’re still working on finding music and figuring out just some of the decor. I’m looking at tuxedos and I’m looking at outfits. Lindsay’s an amazing planner,” he told Us. “She’s thrown events left and right in her PR days. So she’s done an amazing job and she’s been a rockstar. I’ve been really trying to be supportive but I’ve learned a lot that just don’t think about as a guy.”

The twosome continued to use social media to document the days leading up to their wedding — including Hubbard’s bridal shower. After making a surprise appearance at Hubbard’s celebration with pals, Radke gushed over his then-fiancée.

“You are going to make such a beautiful bride,” he wrote via Instagram in August. Later that month, a source confirmed to Us that Hubbard and Radke’s breakup was caught on camera as they filmed season 8 of Summer House. The news came ahead of the twosome’s nuptials, which were set for November 17.