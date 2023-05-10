Six months and counting! Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are inching closer to their wedding day — but their guest list is still being decided.

“We really haven’t talked about cast to be honest,” Hubbard, 36, said during the Tuesday, May 9, episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast when asked if any of their Summer House costars will be invited to their special day.

The Bravo costars — who met in 2016 before filming season 1 of the reality series and became a couple in fall 2021 — revealed that they are going to tie the knot this November. They confessed on Tuesday that only two of their former Hamptons housemates are on the no-cut list for the big day.

“You know who will 1,000 percent be at our wedding? Luke [Gulbranson] and Andrea [Denver],” the Hubb House PR founder confirmed.

Hubbard has been really close with Gulbranson, 39, since he joined the franchise during season 4 in 2020. While the jewelry designer opted not to be a full-time cast member for season 7 of the show, he did make a cameo.

Denver, for his part, first appeared on season 1 of Winter House in 2021. The 32-year-old Italian model then starred on season 6 of Summer House before Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that he would not be back for season 7. Denver did travel to the Hamptons for a few episodes of the current season, which was filmed in summer 2022.

When pressed further, Hubbard revealed that season 7 newcomers Sam Feher and Gabby Prescod as well as Winter House star Kory Keefer are getting invites.

The rest of the Summer House cast’s possible attendance is still up in the air. “I think we wanted to obviously watch the season,” Radke, 38, told podcast listeners. “To see how people reacted to our engagement.”

Season 7 viewers have watched as Hubbard’s friendship with former BFF Danielle Olivera fell apart after Olivera, 34, voiced concerns over how fast she and Radke were moving. The twosome’s relationship came crashing down when Radke didn’t include Olivera in his August 2022 proposal for the publicist.

The fallout was shown on season 7, episode 13, which aired on Monday, May 8. During the episode, the tech guru claimed it was “so f—ked up” that she left out of the planning.

Hubbard, for her part, exclusively told Us in February that Olivera’s reaction to the couple’s engagement was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for their friendship.

“All summer I’m listening and hearing all these hurtful things that she’s saying about us,” the Florida native told Us at the time. “It seemed like [Danielle] was very supportive of us walking into the summer and then all of a sudden that didn’t happen, and her dialogue became the opposite of that.”

Radke’s feud with longtime friend Kyle Cooke has also been a focal point of season 7. The duo butted heads over their business relationship as well as how Cooke, 40, treated Hubbard amid their early romance.

The Loverboy founder, however, was looped into the proposal details and his help with the process hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It has been really heartwarming to watch Kyle in support [of us],” Radke said on Tuesday. “Giving me a little motivation, confidence. Proposing to your girlfriend on national TV with all the layers, it’s complicated. So, having Kyle’s support there has been nice to watch back.”

The former Loverboy vice president of sales — who exited the company ahead of the new year — noted that he and Cooke have “moved forward a little bit” since their summer drama. Radke, however, didn’t confirm whether his former boss and his wife, Amanda Batula, would be at his upcoming nuptials.

Hubbard, meanwhile, teased that no matter what happens there will be plenty of Bravo personalities at the ceremony.

“I’m friends with a lot of Housewives [and] other girls on other shows,” she said on the podcast, noting that Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have made the cut.