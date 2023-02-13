New kid on the beach! Gabby Prescod is ready to make a splash on season 7 of Summer House — and she has an awkward connection to Danielle Olivera.

Fans were briefly introduced to the 32-year-old star in January when Bravo released the first look at season 7 of the hit reality show.

“My ex-boyfriend and I dated for four years,” Gabby said in the teaser, while speaking to Danielle, 34 “But he cheated on me with you.”

The bombshell seemingly took the whole table by surprise as both Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller let out a scream: “Oh, my God!”

Gabby, who is a friend of Paige, 30, is one of three new faces that arrived in the Hamptons during the summer of 2022.

Chris Leoni and Samantha “Sam” Feher are also new housemates for the upcoming season, which premieres on Monday, February 13. The trio will be thrown into the fire as they live with longtime friends Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle, Paige, Ciara, 27, and season 6 newbie Mya Allen.

In addition to calling Danielle out for her alleged cheating past, fans can expect to see Gabby trying to fit in with the close-knit group.

The new Bravo personality is “an outgoing fashion editor, looking to meet new, like-minded friends this summer,” according to her bio.

“She’s very close with her family and relied heavily on them after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years back,” the bio revealed. “Will she be able to find a partner with a compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down?”

Gabby teased her Summer House debut via Instagram in January, sharing her official cast photo and a group shot of everyone in front of their lavish pad. In the photo, the reality star wore white, high-waisted pants and a blue and white top.

“That awkward freshmen year photo …,” she joked in the caption, to which Batula, 31, replied, “And still better than any of mine.”

Cooke, 40, also showed support for his new costar, teasing, “Minus the freshman 15.” Fellow newbie Sam, 25, was quick to comment, writing, “EXCEPT SEXY.”

Andrea Denver, who exited the show after season 6, celebrated Gabby’s new gig as well. He responded on the post with three champagne emojis.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Gabby: