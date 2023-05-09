Jilted best friend? Danielle Olivera got “emotional” over Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s engagement on Summer House after being excluded from the planning phase.

“I’m glad Carl included me in the whole thing because that’s really f—king cool. Whatever,” Danielle, 34, said sarcastically during the Monday, May 8, episode of Summer House after Kyle Cooke told his roommates that Carl, 38, was currently proposing to Lindsay, 36. “It says a lot without saying anything. Am I going to be invited to the wedding? Who knows? Oh, my God.”

Throughout season 7 of the Bravo series, which filmed in summer 2022, Danielle and Lindsay’s friendship was on the rocks. (Lindsay exclusively told Us Weekly in February that they are still at odds following Danielle’s reaction to her engagement.)

Despite being close for years, the tech guru voiced concerns on the show about how fast Lindsay and Carl were moving with their relationship. The comments caused the Hubb House PR founder to start freezing Danielle out — and Carl, who proposed to Lindsay in August 2022, followed suit.

“I’m sorry, that’s so f—ked up for everything that I’ve f—king did for that friendship. They are so beyond crazy,” Danielle told her housemates while holding back tears. “It’s so f—ked up. Carl didn’t say anything to me.”

The app designer told Kyle, 40, during the episode that she couldn’t “give up any more tears for those assholes,” noting that being kept in the dark about the proposal was the “final straw.”

Danielle proceeded to tell the cameras how upset she was that on Lindsay’s biggest day, she had no clue what was happening. “This is my girl who I’ve been rooting for, especially when it comes to men. She’s finally got her Prince Charming and I’m not part of that?” she asked. “It breaks my f—king heart.”

While the New Jersey native claimed she was “happy for them” but was currently “just so f—king pissed off,” she continued to cause a scene during Lindsay and Carl’s engagement party.

“I only learned about this an hour ago. I’m a little pissed off,” Danielle told a fellow partygoer. “I call out the bulls—t when I see it. I can tell you in my heart of hearts, I don’t think I deserved what is going down.”

When Carl arrived at the celebration, Kyle pulled him aside and warned him about Danielle’s outburst at the house. “Danielle’s reaction was emotional,” the Loverboy founder told his pal. “I think she assumed that she would have been in the know. She is hurt she was left in the dark.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Lindsay revealed how she felt after learning that Danielle was badmouthing her during the engagement bash.

“[My friends] told me in detail their conversations with Danielle where she complained to them about me getting engaged to Carl,” she revealed during a confessional. “You acted a f—king fool. You made my entire engagement — the happiest moment of our lives — about you.”

Lindsay claimed Danielle’s actions were “just the icing on top of what you’ve done all summer. Not only are you not my best friend anymore, but you’re not my friend. Zero. Zilch. Done.”

Carl, meanwhile, stormed off at the end of the episode after Danielle’s then-boyfriend, Robert Sieber, slammed him for the way he handled the proposal. (Danielle confirmed in February that she and Robert split over the holidays in 2022.)

“I’m extremely happy for you guys, but obviously a lot has happened this summer,” Robert said during the final weekend of the summer. “The biggest thing for me is why you didn’t come to her and tell her anything. For her to be one of the last ones to know, it’s almost kind of embarrassing for her.”

The chef added: “I don’t want to put a cloud over the engagement. I want you to be happy. Quite frankly, now you’re just two people who got engaged that we knew one time.”

Carl then excused himself and walked away from the group and the pool party. “I’m done with this s—t. I don’t want to the camera here,” he said as Kyle tried to come and calm him down. “I don’t want to deal with that. I don’t want a f—king camera. F—k you guys!”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.