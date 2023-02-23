Trying to move forward. Danielle Olivera confirmed that she and Robert Sieber called it quits over the 2022 holidays after two years together.

“Robert and I were fine and great and I was obsessed with him over the summer,” Olivera, 34, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 22, noting that Summer House fans will see him on season 7 of the series. “Our demise happened after we stopped filming.”

The Summer House star, who started dating the chef in 2020, revealed that they called it quits “right before Thanksgiving” in fall 2022.

“It was just one of those things where we weren’t communicating very well and everything was kind of bubbling up and bursting,” the TV personality explained, adding that the pair were going back and forth between Aspen, Colorado, and the Hamptons in New York. “I expressed some unhappiness with our relationship and the time spent [on it] and things like that and going out together. And, you know, he’s just going through it at work, and that is his priority.”

Olivera continued: “He said he couldn’t make me happy anymore and so that’s where you can just like … oh, God … That’s where it ended.”

Two months prior to their split, the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly what she wanted for her future with Sieber. “I don’t want to put pressure on anything,” she said in September 2022. “I don’t want any expectations. I just think that I would love to just travel more. Maybe look at homes. That’s kind of where my head’s at. I don’t need a ring on it at this point.”

The app creator acknowledged on Wednesday that there were “rumors going out there” in late 2022 that the duo had parted ways, but she hadn’t “confirmed anything publicly” until now.

The Bravo star confessed, “I didn’t know how to say it then and it was too emotional for me.” Olivera, however, revealed that she’s in a “much better place now — it’s still emotional — but mentally, I’m like getting there.”

The tech guru noted that while she kept the breakup private, she “half expected” her former best friend, Lindsay Hubbard, to “reach out” amid her hard time.

“I really expected [her to be], like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not speaking and I know things are really bad between us right now, but if you need me [I’m here],’” Olivera said. “I was hoping that would happen.”

The Summer House costars confirmed in October 2022 that they were on the outs after Olivera failed to publicly congratulate Hubbard, 36, on her engagement to Carl Radke earlier that summer.

Olivera, for her part, exclusively told Us at the time that sending a message on social media to Hubbard and Radke, 38, just slipped her mind. “I am obviously very, very happy for them,” she claimed. “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

The Hubb House PR founder, however, exclusively told Us in February that the way Olivera reacted to her engagement was “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” noting she is watching season 7 of Summer House to see what really happened to their friendship.

“It seemed like she was very supportive of us walking into the summer and then all of a sudden that didn’t happen, and her dialogue became the opposite of that,” Hubbard said.

One day later, Radke seemingly spilled the beans about Olivera’s breakup during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Danielle’s been in a relationship with Robert — I don’t know if it’s still currently going or not. As far as we know, they are not together is what we are told,” he said on February 10, pointing out that her romance never caused a rift between the three. “But Danielle was in a serious relationship, and she traveled around and there was no animosity about her going away.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.