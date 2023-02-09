Working through the drama. Lindsay Hubbard is hoping that season 7 of Summer House will explain what led to the rift between her and Danielle Olivera.

When asked about the beginning stages of their divide, Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly: “I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent my entire summer just very confused. I would never have guessed that this is where our friendship would’ve ended up.”

The publicist noted that her relationship with their fellow costar Carl Radke seemingly played a role.

“When we got engaged and the way that she reacted — it was kind of, like, the straw that broke the camel’s back me. Because all summer I’m listening and hearing all these hurtful things that she’s saying about us,” Lindsay continued. “It seemed like she was very supportive of us walking into the summer and then all of a sudden that didn’t happen, and her dialogue became the opposite of that.”

Amid the drama, Lindsay is still holding out hope for a reconciliation, adding, “I don’t think anything is ever beyond repair in life. I don’t think any relationship unless it’s, like, extremely abusive is beyond repair. I do hope that we can understand each other, maybe, from watching the show.”

Lindsay admitted that it will “suck” having to watch her friendship with Danielle, 34, deteriorate on screen. “This is going to be really difficult. Watching those scenes are probably going to be the most difficult for me and I’m dreading them,” she told Us. “Because it was hard to live and now it’s really hard to relive too. But I am hoping that each of us can hear each other through the television and see the other person’s perspective. Because we certainly weren’t doing that this summer.”

The Winter House star’s insight into her relationship with Danielle comes after they previously sparked rumors of a feud after filming on season 7 wrapped. At the time, fans were confused when the entrepreneur didn’t publicly offer her congratulations following Lindsay’s engagement to Carl, 38.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” Danielle exclusively told Us in September 2022, one month after the engagement. “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

The New Jersey native did, however, admit that she was shocked to see her then-friends get engaged so quickly after moving in together. “Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit,” she added. “But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is.”

One month later, Danielle was more candid about the feud. “I’ll just use the word unfortunate,” she said in response to a question at BravoCon in October 2022 about her dynamic with Lindsay.

During the event, Lindsay claimed that Danielle was to blame for their divide, telling Us, “She betrayed me a lot, a lot. [There were] things that a best friend shouldn’t do to your best friend, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Summer House returns to Bravo Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi