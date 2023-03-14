Friendship faux pas? Danielle Olivera expressed concern over how quickly former BFF Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were moving ahead of their August 2022 engagement.

“That’s what I’m scared of, it’s a little too fairy tale-like,” Danielle, 34, said during the Monday, March 13, episode of Summer House, which was filmed in July 2022. “They’re playing house.”

The tech guru pointed out to her fellow housemates that Lindsay, 36, and Carl, 38, “have this insanely expensive apartment” which made her worry even more about their relationship. “It feels a little fragile,” she confessed.

Danielle and Lindsay have since had a falling out over the Hubb House PR founder’s romance with the former Loverboy VP of sales — and her comments on Monday’s episode appeared to be just the tip of the iceberg. (Carl, for his part, proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 after going public with their relationship less than one year later.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Kyle Cooke and Carl were navigating their own friendship downfall. After blowing up at Lindsay during the March 6 episode, Kyle’s rant about the Florida native continued.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“She’s ruining everything,” the Loverboy founder, 40, told the cameras, referring to Lindsay not only affecting his friendship with Carl but her alleged mean girl tactics toward his wife, Amanda Batula. “She completely brainwashed my best friend [and] my wife’s crying.”

Kyle previously attacked Lindsay for how mean he felt she was during a game of “stir the pot,” which played out on the March 6 episode. Viewers saw the back end of the night on Monday’s show, including what Carl really thought of Kyle’s aggressive tone.

“I’m incredibly angry and frustrated. One of your best friends yelling at your girlfriend in that manner is ugly and disrespectful,” the Pittsburgh native said during a confessional on Monday’s episode. “If it wasn’t someone who was my friend and my boss it would be very different. My instincts [are], ‘I will just beat the f—k out of you. I will fight you.’ That’s what old Carl would have done and I don’t want to live like that anymore.”

Kyle, meanwhile, quipped: “Good luck to Carl. [He and Lindsay are] a packaged deal of chaos.” He later added, “She’s a f—king horrible person and it makes me sick that my best friend thinks that he’s going to marry her.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the biggest moments from season 7, episode 5: