After Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went toe-to-toe with many of their Summer House housemates on season 7, Mya Allen is offering an exclusive update on their friendship.

“I don’t have a relationship with Carl, so I wouldn’t even speak about Carl,” Mya, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 23, while promoting the Bravo hit. “I think with Lindsay, we did have a great end to the summer. I think that we started to understand each other a little bit more.”

While the Knead founder and Lindsay, 36, left the Hamptons on good terms, things turned a corner earlier this year.

“[I’ve been] seeing what she’s saying [in the press], basically calling me a liar,” Mya told Us on Thursday. “No one that I’m on good terms with calls me a liar, so I think that’s where things are getting a little bit rough now.”

She added: “[Our friendship] is what it is. I’m not gonna ask someone to be friends with me that doesn’t wanna be friends with me. I’ve happily moved on and that [was a] friendship, if you even wanna call it that, because apparently it wasn’t even that. So it seems like that relationship is in the past and that’s OK.”

The Summer House season 7 premiere, which debuted earlier this month, saw drama escalate between Mya and Lindsay. The Hubb House PR founder had accused her of “wanting Carl in a romantic way” after the former restaurant consultant allegedly texted the Pennsylvania native, 38, to meet up to smoke weed.

Carl, for his part, told Us last month that he thought Mya’s text was “weird” and that he declined to respond.

“Listen, I bonded with Mya the previous summer [in 2021]. We had, like, a friendship. We still do,” the former Loverboy businessman, who left his job at Kyle Cooke’s alcohol brand in February, told Us on January 8. “But I mean, we would text here and there, but we didn’t, like, hang out outside of the house unless it was with other people. … I think it was just kind of an awkward moment.”

Mya has continued to assert that what was shown on Summer House is the full account of the estranged friends’ fallout.

“What down in the car is what you see in my confessional. That’s what happened,” the New York resident said on Thursday. “We all know how [Lindsay] talks to people at times. That’s how she spoke to me. There’s just no discrepancy there. She texted me right after [the fight] asking me if we were good. I think for her to do that also implies that she knows that the conversation wasn’t gravy.”

Mya elaborated: “It is what it is now. I’m not trying to be friends with anyone that doesn’t necessarily want a friendship with me, and that is OK. So I will support them from a distance.”

While the Bravo personality has accepted their new friendship normal, she is also doubtful that she’d attend the couple’s wedding. (Lindsay and Carl got engaged in August 2022, which was filmed for an upcoming episode in season 7.)

“I would be shocked if I was invited,” Mya told Us. “I think pretty much everybody on the cast feels the same way.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi