A salty start? Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s romance caused tension during the season 7 Summer House premiere — and Kyle Cooke wasn’t on board with the drama.

“I just fell in love with my best friend,” Lindsay, 36, confessed during the Monday, February 13, premiere, confirming that she and Carl, 38, had moved in together two weeks prior to filming in summer 2022. “I am living that rom-com movie, like, in real life.”

While the Hubb House PR founder — who started the episode seducing her then-boyfriend wearing a sexy nurse costume — was happy with her love life, it was clear that her housemates weren’t as thrilled. (Us Weekly confirmed that Lindsay and Carl are engaged.)

Ahead of Lindsay and Carl’s arrival in the Hamptons, Mya Allen and Kyle, 40, both revealed that they were somewhat at odds with the lovebirds.

“We haven’t spoken since February,” Mya, 30, told pals Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo and newbie Gabby Prescod. “Lindsay is mad at me and she doesn’t want me to have a relationship with Carl. She said that I wanted Carl in a sexual way.”

The cookie maker later told the cameras that she was confronted by Lindsay in February 2022 after the group filmed an episode of Family Feud in Los Angeles.

“I was in the car with Lindsay going back to the hotel, I was like, I just texted Carl, ‘LOL, maybe we’ll smoke a j.’ I smoked many a joints with Carl. It was so innocent,” Mya recalled. “That’s when she told me that I was not respectful of their relationship. She also accused me of wanting Carl in a romantic way.”

Amanda, 31, noted that she hadn’t “talked to Lindsay or Carl either” amid tension between her husband and his longtime BFF Carl. Kyle and Carl work together at Loverboy, which has only added to the stress between the pair.

“I love Kyle to death, but we work together. We spend a lot of time with each other,” Carl told the cameras after joking that he wished there were more guys in the house than Kyle to talk with all summer. “And to be honest, lately, it’s been a little rocky. Still trying to figure out, is Loverboy for me. It would be nice to mix it up a little bit.”

The strain between the men became even more clear when Carl chose to go to bed early with Lindsay instead of staying up with Kyle all night.

“I take the mood and the vibe of the house very seriously. I want them to immediately fit in. I just don’t know what to expect,” Kyle said during a confessional.

The Maryland native showed his frustration at Carl being standoffish while standing alone in the kitchen. “If this is the new normal, I’m going to jump out of my window,” Kyle drunkenly said. “I’m so f—king bored right now.”

However, the bromance between Kyle and Carl isn’t the only drama that will plague the housemates this season. In the final few moments of the episode, Bravo teased what’s to come during season 7, including a massive blowout between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay that divides the group.

Paige, 30, and Craig Conover’s future will seemingly be tested as their romance progresses and fans will see how Carl proposed to Lindsay. Plus, Winter House star Kory Keefer is set to make a cameo.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

