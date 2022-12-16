Her BFFs approve! Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula sounded off on their friend Paige DeSorbo’s romance with Winter House costar Craig Conover.

Despite some ups and downs on season 2 of the Bravo series, Ciara, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly that Paige, 30, and Craig, 33, are “so good” right now.

“Craig was definitely on one the first couple weeks,” the nurse said on Thursday, December 15, while promoting Winter House. “Annoying the s–t out of all of us, but he just needed like time to adjust.”

Ciara noted that the couple were “still so new in their relationship” when they filmed the reality show early this year. The designer and the Southern Charm star were first linked in spring 2021, but it wasn’t until the fall of that year that they were officially dating.

“Now, I feel like they know each other so much better and they are more adjusted to kind of, like, what makes each other tick,” she added, noting that Craig and Paige hadn’t spent two consecutive weeks together as a couple until they were filming.

Amanda, for her part, pointed out that the Sewing Down South founder was “able to turn it around” quickly while they were all on vacation in Vermont.

“He didn’t need to wait to see things air and play out to realize what he did wrong or how he acted might have been inappropriate. Like, in the moment, right before he even watched himself back, he was able to check himself,” the Loverboy creative director, 31, exclusively told Us. “I think that’s huge and the two of them have only grown since then. Closer and stronger.”

The New Jersey native quipped: “We all have our little bumps in our road, but Craig is not following in [my husband] Kyle [Cooke]‘s footsteps [of being a] chaotic boyfriend.”

When it comes to the next steps in their relationship, Amanda said she “can see” Paige moving from New York to Charleston, South Carolina.

“I don’t wanna support that move,” she joked. “I think that, you know, she would do great. I think Craig would get lost in the city.”

Ciara echoed her Summer House costar’s sentiments, before admitting that she is also rooting for Craig to come to the Big Apple.

“I was like, ‘He needs the tough love of a big city where he is not a big fish in a small pond,’” the influencer told Us. “And I mean that will humble you in itself like that.”

Amanda, however, is pretty confident that it’ll be the “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost that uproots her life if she and Craig continue to date.

“I feel like Paige will follow in her mom’s footsteps of these amazing, like, dinner parties and plate settings and all of her holiday events,” she explained. “I think that’s what Paige wants and she’ll get that down south.”

While season 2 of Winter House is available to stream on Peacock, Summer House will return to Bravo in early 2023.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi