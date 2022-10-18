Boys will be boys? Luke Gulbranson hinted that he and Craig Conover don’t exactly see eye to eye following their Winter House season 2 argument.

“I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” the 38-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, while attending BravoCon 2022. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and so just aren’t.”

The Summer House star added: “Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him].”

Luke and the Charleston resident, 33, got into a big fight while filming season 2 of Winter House in February. During the teaser for the new season, which premiered on Thursday, October 13, fans saw the men scream at one another over something seemingly involving Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo.

“You just touched my f—king girlfriend,” the Southern Charm star can be heard shouting in the trailer before getting in Luke’s face. “I will throw you through a goddamn window!”

Someone then yells, “I’m getting out of this goddamn house, now” before Craig storms off into the cold. Luke, for his part, seemingly leaves the Vermont house following the altercation.

Craig previously told Us that he and the Minnesota native got into a “bar fight” while filming the winter vacation.

“I have a lot of conviction when it comes to girls and guys relationships and [there was] something that happened that I didn’t agree with,” the Sewing Down South founder exclusively told Us on Wednesday, October 12, hinting that the incident did have to do with Paige, 29.

Craig confessed that often his “message gets lost [because of] my delivery,” which is something he is “working on.” His tussle with Luke, he says, is another example of that.

“I think my message was correct, but my delivery was bad,” he continued. “But also, you know, I’m not saying that girls don’t do this, but for guys, like, the fight was about the issue at hand, it had nothing to do with me and Luke having personal feelings about each other.”

The Delaware native shared that the “issue was resolved” while they were still filming the Bravo series, noting, “I don’t like to live my life — cutting whoever I fight outta my life.”

Craig further explained the situation during an appearance at BravoCon on Saturday, teasing that Luke was the one in the wrong.

“Everyone gets in bar fights. Pretty much everyone in this room has gotten in an argument in a bar. Ours are just filmed and ours was about something that happened in the moment,” he exclusively told Us at the New York City event. “And you know, if it wasn’t for us all agreeing to forgive him for what happened, he wouldn’t have been back. And he comes back. So we didn’t have a problem with Luke, we had a problem with what happened in that moment.”

The Charleston School of Law alum insisted he “still” doesn’t have a “problem” with Luke despite the TV personality’s “no opinion” comment.

“I still, like, I don’t wanna say I love Luke, but, like, we’ve had great times with him. You know, whatever place he’s in, I [wish] him best,” Craig added. “But the argument at hand was about something that happened that night. If it wasn’t captured by cameras, it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

The hockey coach, for his part, had nothing but good things about Craig when it comes to his ongoing romance with Paige. The stylist, who has been friends with Luke for years, started dating Craig in late 2021. “I wish them nothing but the best. You know?” Luke told Us on Saturday of the couple. “I think they’re made for each other, so it’s good.”

Luke, meanwhile, got flirty with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby while attending BravCon over the weekend. He teased to Us, “We had [a] friendly conversation on our way leaving last night. We just chatted.” The duo later exchanged numbers.

Winter House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi