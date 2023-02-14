All good? Summer House’s Carl Radke revealed what really happened when Mya Allen texted him about meeting up to smoke back in February 2022 — and why it was “awkward” for him.

“I thought it was weird, for sure. I mean, I didn’t actually respond,” Carl, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 8, of the uncomfortable text exchange between him and Mya, 30, featured on the season 7 premiere. “I was in a separate car leaving Family Feud with Andrea [Denver] and Alex [Wach] and I was driving back and I got the text and I was like, ‘This is a little weird.’ Like, she’s in the car with [my then-girlfriend] Lindsay [Hubbard] right now.”

Season 7 of Summer House, which premiered on Monday, February 13, started off with major tension between Mya and Carl over an alleged altercation she had with Lindsay, 36, in February 2022.

According to Mya, she texted Carl at the time to “smoke a J” and when she told Lindsay about it, the Hubb House PR founder attacked her. “She told me that I was not respectful of their relationship. She also accused me of wanting Carl in a romantic way,” Mya claimed on the show.

The Knead cookie founder briefly addressed the situation with Carl on Monday’s episode, and he explained that he wasn’t smoking weed at the time, which is probably why Lindsay came in so hot to protect him. (Carl proposed to the publicist in August 2022 while filming season 7 of the reality show.)

The former Loverboy VP of Sales told Us on Wednesday that his dynamic with Mya shifted over the summer, but they have since mended fences.

“Listen, I bonded with Mya the previous summer [in 2021]. We had, like, a friendship. We still do,” Carl recalled of their relationship pre-text drama. “But I mean, we would text here and there, but we didn’t, like, hang out outside of the house unless it was with other people.”

He continued: “Lindsay obviously has my best interest in trying to communicate and I appreciate that. Mya was very supportive of us towards the end of the summer … which really meant a lot. And I think that brought us, you know, closer and we love Mya. I think it was just kind of an awkward moment.”

Lindsay, for her part, exclusively told Us on Wednesday that fans will see her and Mya squash their beef this season.

“We hash it out and then we move on. And to be honest, like, I think in that conversation we learned a lot about each other,” the New York native revealed. “She was there not only for me this summer, but for Carl. And I think I really appreciated her friendship. I’m good with Mya and she’s good with us as far as I know right now.”

During the season 7 premiere, viewers also learned that Lindsay had started drinking again after being sober from the end of 2021 and into spring of 2022 to support Carl’s sobriety journey.

“I mean, first and foremost, I just wanna say like, it’s been amazing having a partner and a friend and a lover who has been very understanding and accommodating and supportive,” Carl told Us of his reaction to his fiancée’s choice to drink on occasion. “It’s not easy to be in a relationship with someone who has the challenges that I have, and I forget that sometimes.”

The Pennsylvania native noted that it was “massive” for him that Lindsay took a “break” from drinking to make his life easier. However, he insisted that he has no issue with his partner enjoying alcohol.

“I’ve always wanted her to do what’s best for her and honestly, her having a glass of wine with her aunt or having a Loverboy with whoever, I fully support that,” Carl said. “I think it’s all about communication and understanding, you know, what works for each other and it’s a constant conversation.”

Lindsay echoed Carl’s sentiments, telling Us, “It was a lot of, like, compromise and communication and just respect surrounding levels of drinking for me and, like, making sure he’s comfortable. … That is one lifestyle that we differ on. It’s just a lot of compromise.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi