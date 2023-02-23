Picking a side? Mya Allen came to Summer House costar Kyle Cooke’s defense after he claimed former coworker and friend Carl Radke was “coked out” during the early days of Loverboy.

Mya, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 23, that she found Kyle’s allegations about Carl, 38, “jarring.” However, she noted that Kyle, 40, had become extremely frustrated by his work dynamic with the Pennsylvania native when he blew up about the drama onscreen.

“I also think Kyle has his own truth and the narrative that’s been dominating a lot of this is not what’s happening from Kyle’s perspective of Loverboy,” Mya told Us. “So having had time to sit down with him, I understand his frustrations.”

She confessed: “Is it something I would’ve done? Probably not. But I also get that if Lindsay [Hubbard] and Carl are controlling the narrative, why wouldn’t Kyle feel the need to speak up for himself?”

Fans have been following Kyle and Carl’s bromance since the 2017 premiere of Summer House. While their friendship seemed to grow once the salesman joined Kyle’s company, they hit a bump in the road during the summer of 2022 — which was captured by Bravo cameras for season 7 of the series.

During the Monday, February 20, episode of the show, Kyle’s tension with Carl came to a head after Carl failed to give the company fair warning that he would be traveling to a wedding during the work week. While he was out of town with his then-girlfriend, Lindsay, the Loverboy founder vented to his other housemates about the drama. (Carl proposed to Lindsay, 36, in August 2022.)

“When I hired him, he was unhireable. [He] showed up to work drunk,” Kyle alleged on the show. “He showed up one day so coked out that he didn’t bring his computer to work.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Maryland native told his wife, Amanda Batula, that Carl’s work ethic had been on the decline amid his budding romance with Lindsay. “Ever since he’s been dating Lindsay, he’s been doing less,” Kyle claimed. (Carl confirmed in February that he no longer works for Loverboy.)

Mya told Us on Thursday that Carl and Lindsay have been “trying to” control the narrative on a lot of events that transpired over the summer and how they play out on the show. Overall, though, the Knead founder revealed that she doesn’t think Carl’s relationship with Lindsay is the reason for his falling out with Kyle.

“I don’t think Lindsay’s dividing a wedge between them or putting something in between them to make them not friendly. I just think that there’s too much that’s happened,” she explained, referring to both the work and personal issues between the men. “And … just once you watch the end of the season, I think you’ll see that it’s just, like, almost too far gone.”

The baker added: “I don’t know how they could recover from that. I’m not in the relationship. I do wish them the best, but I would not be able to move forward in that.”

Kyle and Carl’s friendship struggles, however, aren’t the only issues that the housemates faced in the Hamptons last year. During the season premiere on February 13, Lindsay accused Mya of “wanting Carl in a romantic way” — which she denied. The remainder of the season hints at a massive fight between Danielle Olivera and the Hubb House PR founder that will leave the Hamptons house divided.

“I genuinely hope it doesn’t [stay this divided]. We have the most fun when we are united and we enjoy each other’s company,” Mya told Us, teasing that more arguments are coming on the Bravo show. “When we’re doing our group activities, we do really have a lot of fun. So I hope that there’s a way to get through whatever this hurdle is.”

The New York resident pointed out that, as of now, “a lot of people aren’t coming to terms with their responsibility in all of this.” She concluded: “Until people start to do that and take accountability, I don’t think that we can really move forward.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi