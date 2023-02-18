By her side! Kyle Cooke is wife Amanda Batula’s biggest fan amid her recent fertility and hormonal issues.

“I don’t wanna say too much on her behalf because this is her own story,” Cooke, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 16, when speaking about Batula, 31, whom he wed in September 2021.

During season 2 of Winter House, which filmed in early 2022, Batula revealed that she hadn’t had her period in months, which scared her. The Summer House star explained on Thursday that while he and the New Jersey native weren’t ready to “immediately start a family” after tying the knot, Batula did want to stop using birth control.

“When she went off, she lost a bunch of weight, but her body didn’t go back to regulating,” Cooke told Us, noting that Batula started to worry when she reached six months without her period. “It was kind of concerning. I think she kind of started to get in her own head as one might when you start wondering like, ‘What are the ramifications here?’”

The Loverboy founder confessed that it was “tough” to watch his wife go through the stress of possibility struggling to have kids when the time comes. (Batula’s fertility fears will also be featured on season 7 of Summer House, which premiered on Monday, February 13.)

“Also, all the hormonal changes … she was, like, breaking out. And I gave her so much respect because I would’ve been so self-conscious,” Cooke said, explaining that the couple filmed season 2 of Winter House amid all of Batula’s health problems. “Her hormones were just going crazy. I just had so much respect because I don’t think I would’ve had the balls [to be on camera]. I was like, ‘Wow, you are a trooper.’”

The entrepreneur and the Loverboy creative director are “in a much better place” now, “particularly with her personal health,” according to Cooke, who teased, “At the moment, we just have our hands full with our dogs.”

Batula, for her part, exclusively told Us in December 2022 that she wasn’t “really expecting to talk about” her fertility and hormonal complications on Winter House. However, she noted it was clearly “weighing on me” throughout the season.

At the time, the TV personality confirmed that she and Cooke were “figuring things out” and were not “ready to start trying” to conceive. “It would’ve been, you know, really disheartening to immediately go off [birth control] and start trying and be hitting all these hurdles,” Batula explained. “But right now, we’re still not ready.”

She added: “We’re very busy and very happy with our work and our dogs. When we are ready, my body will hopefully be ready as well.”

In addition to Batula’s fertility journey, Summer House fans will see how the couple are handling life as newlyweds as season 7 progresses. (The episodes were filmed in summer 2022, nearly one year after Batula and Cooke said “I do.”)

“It was just a huge sigh of relief to not, kind of, be in that hot seat. Trust me, we’ve earned a lot of the s–t that we’ve gotten — you know, primarily me,” Cooke told Us on Thursday of the new season. “But just to not have our relationship [criticized] and [everyone thinking], like, ‘Will they, won’t they? Are they meant for each other?’ For that not to be the talking track of the house is great.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi