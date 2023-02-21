It’s over. Mya Allen confirmed she and Oliver Gray called it quits after he filmed scenes for season 7 of Summer House.

According to the reality TV personality, 31, the twosome quietly split in September 2022 after more than one year of dating.

“He wasn’t who I thought he was,” Allen said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, February 20.

After Andy Cohen replied, “That’s a shame,” she agreed: “Sure is.”

Confirming it was a “bad breakup,” the Bravo star added that she has Gray “blocked.”

Allen joined Summer House for season 6 and viewers watched her meet Gray — her first romance after ending her engagement to celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi in late 2020.

“I met my ex-fiancé just shy of 23. I lived six years of life in the shadow of my ex,” she explained of the Top Chef alum during a January 2022 episode of Summer House. “He was very popular, very successful, and I would find myself being identified on his behalf. I was his fiancée, or I worked with him. And for my ego, that f–king sucked.”

She added: “I moved to New York about two years ago with my ex. That relationship didn’t work out, but my relationship with New York is still very strong.”

Allen made it clear she wanted to take things slow with Gray, but confirmed in the season 7 premiere of Summer House, which filmed in July 2022 and aired earlier this month, that the twosome were going strong. During the same episode, Allen claimed Lindsay Hubbard accused her of being romantically interested in Carl Radke. Allen denied having feelings for Radke (who is engaged to Hubbard), arguing with the publicist over texting the Pittsburgh native to smoke weed following a cast appearance on Celebrity Family Feud in February 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I thought it was weird, for sure. I mean, I didn’t actually respond,” Radke told Us earlier this month. “I was in a separate car leaving Family Feud with Andrea [Denver] and Alex [Wach] and I was driving back, and I got the text and I was like, ‘This is a little weird.’ Like, she’s in the car with Lindsay right now. … We would text here and there, but we didn’t, like, hang out outside of the house unless it was with other people.”

Radke has been candid about his sobriety journey, marking two years without alcohol in January.

“Lindsay obviously has my best interest in trying to communicate and I appreciate that. Mya was very supportive of us toward the end of the summer … which really meant a lot,” he added. “And I think that brought us, you know, closer and we love Mya. I think it was just kind of an awkward moment.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.