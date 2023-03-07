The tangled web they weave! Kyle Cooke warned pal Carl Radke about Lindsay Hubbard’s “manipulative” ways after she came for his wife, Amanda Batula, on Summer House.

During the Monday, March 6, episode of the Bravo series, Kyle, 40, experienced a whirlwind of emotions pegged to his ongoing drama with Carl, 38. At the start of the show, the former coworkers discussed their work tension and appeared to be on better terms. (The Pittsburgh native confirmed in February that he was no longer working for Loverboy.)

“Were we dancing around a couple hot topics? Absolutely. If we said what we truly felt, it would’ve been abrasive to say the least,” Kyle told the cameras after giving Carl another chance to stay at Loverboy. “I’m kind of recognizing friendship first. I’m going to do my darndest to help him as a CEO.”

Once the businessman arrived in the Hamptons, however, he once again expressed concerns with how Carl had seemingly changed professionally and personally since he began seeing Lindsay, 36. (The duo got engaged in August 2022.)

“I’ve just been puzzled by Carl’s behavior. He’s caught up in this f—king relationship. Which is great, I love that,” Kyle told Danielle Olivera after a night out. “There are definitely times where I’m trying to understand the dynamics with him and Lindsay if I’m going to be honest.”

Danielle, 34, appeared to understand where Kyle was coming from, telling him, “It took me months to be normal about it. I completely distanced myself. I didn’t know how to handle it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, however, Danielle once again took Lindsay’s side during a game of “stir the pot” and inadvertently threw Kyle’s wife, 31, under the bus.

“I think in the curveball [that] I can’t see what’s coming [next], I’m going to go with Amanda,” Danielle said when asked which housemate she “trusts the least.” Amanda was taken aback by the comment and said, “That hurt my heart.”

Lindsay, meanwhile, was quick to jump on the bandwagon and told the group that she understood why Amanda wasn’t the most trustworthy person amid their own issues.

“She doesn’t try anything. I put in so much f—king effort,” the Florida native said, referring to Amanda’s past comments about Lindsay being a negative influence on Carl. “Instead, what she did was say, ‘You tainted him, and he works for me.’ No one’s ever come to me and asked, ‘Hey Linds how do you feel about this?’ I date him and I’m the wrong one. He speaks up at work and it’s because of me. Everything that I do, according to Amanda is my fault.”

While Amanda chose to leave the room amid the attack, her husband decided to stand up and fight. Kyle claimed that his wife did try and fix things with Lindsay before the weekend and she “never responded” to her attempts.

“I love you man, but be careful what you’re dealing with here,” Kyle told Carl who was watching everything transpire. The Loverboy CEO then turned his attention to Lindsay, saying, “You’re a master manipulator. My wife deserves better. She’s tried so many times with you. I don’t give a f—k anymore.”

Lindsay quipped, “I’m the bad person” as Kyle stormed off.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to relive the biggest moments from season 7, episode 4: