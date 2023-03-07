Welcome back to the Hamptons! Andrea Denver was taken aback by how quickly his Summer House castmates turned on each other during the Monday, March 6, episode.

“The night went really smooth,” Andrea, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly of the group’s dynamic on Monday’s episode before things went awry. “Everybody was sloppy, enjoying [themselves]. It was a fun time.”

The Italy native — who made a cameo on Monday’s episode after exiting the show as a full-time cast member following season 6 — recalled being caught off guard when during a game of “stir the pot,” Danielle Olivera’s answer brought Amanda Batula to tears.

During the house’s sleepover, which fans saw on the season 7 episode, Danielle, 34, pointed to Amanda, 31, as the person she would “trust the least.” The Loverboy creative director was surprised to hear that and started to cry after the “personal” attack.

“I didn’t expect Amanda to get that emotional,” Andrea told Us of the moment, revealing that the New Jersey native received a call about her and Kyle Cooke’s dogs off camera that might’ve added to her stress. “She was emotional a little bit that night, so I think that caught her off guard. People [then] started screaming at each other, crying. It was a lot of things that you wouldn’t have expected 30 minutes before. That was so totally out of the blue. I was kind of shocked.”

The model noted that “a lot of, like, big words” were thrown out amid the argument, which made him “sad” since a lot of the housemates are his close friends.

The drama that Andrea spoke of only grew worse when Kyle, 40, got involved. After seeing his wife visibly upset, the Loverboy founder blamed Lindsay Hubbard for instigating the situation. During the episode he referred to Danielle as Lindsay’s “mouthpiece” and warned the publicist’s then-boyfriend, Carl Radke, to “be careful what you’re dealing with here.”

“I understand Kyle stepping up for his wife. I think it’s right to do always for your loved ones,” Andrea told Us, noting, “I think there’s [different] ways to do it. I think maybe a different approach would’ve been better, but I guess you can’t control emotion. Everybody has different emotions.”

When it came to how Carl, 38, handled the fight, Andrea commended the Pittsburgh native for sitting on the couch and not saying anything to Kyle as he yelled at Lindsay, 36, for her alleged mean girl tactics.

“I just think Carl knows Kyle enough to understand that Kyle, in that moment, was really over the top because [he] was pretty drunk. We had a great day until that moment, and I think he wanted to deal with it in a more prudent way,” the Winter House alum explained. “He could have said something, but at the same time, I think in his own way [he had] a mature approach to the situation.”

Andrea added that Carl and Lindsay, who got engaged in August 2022, dealt with the drama among themselves “right away” and didn’t let Kyle’s rant affect them as a couple. “I don’t think Lindsay got that offended from Carl’s behavior. They understand each other,” he told Us, pointing out that Carl “loves Kyle and I think he’s upset [over] fights between” Kyle and Lindsay.

Despite the onscreen drama, Andrea told Us he’s hopeful that Kyle and Carl will make amends — with or without Lindsay and Amanda being on good terms. “I think their friendship is stronger than anything else,” he concluded. “I think they can work it together and I think there’s room for their friendship to resume and go back to the old days.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi