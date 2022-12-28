Cancel OK
A year of drama. From Bachelor Nation to the Real Housewives franchise to Love Is Blind, 2022 had its fair share of reality TV feuds.

While filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton got into a heated fight during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Although the altercation wasn’t captured on camera, fellow RHOBH stars shared their reactions to the drama during an October episode.

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Lisa Rinna told the cameras. “I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

The Days of Our Lives alum continued, claiming: “She [was] screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

The estranged sisters hinted at the bad blood between them when RHOBH producer Alex Baskin shared a trailer for the season 12 reunion — which featured footage of Kyle crying — via Instagram in October.

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months,” Kathy wrote in the comments section.

Kyle shot back: “Why? You know exactly why.”

Fellow Bravolebrity Teresa Giudice also dealt with sibling drama in 2022. When the Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas in August, her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided last-minute not to attend.

“That’s my only family. So, what do you think? Yeah, it was devastating,” Teresa told Us Weekly at BravoCon in October. “I mean, the day before [our wedding], I was in tears ‘cause I just found out. It was heartbreaking [because] it’s my only family, and Luis was hurting for me. My children were hurting. But then [on] that day, that day was our day.”

During an August episode of her podcast “On Display,” Melissa said that she couldn’t reveal her and Joe’s “laundry list of reasons” for skipping the nuptials as the events will play out on season 13 of RHONJ in 2023.

That same month, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the familial rift was caused by rumors of infidelity on Melissa’s part.

“This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing,” the insider said, claiming that Teresa “played a part” in pushing for the allegations to be brought up on camera.

The Standing Strong author, for her part, told Us in December that she didn’t enjoy the “whole family drama thing” playing out on the reality series. “It was a hard season for me as everybody’s gonna see,” she said.

Scroll through for a look back at the biggest reality TV feuds of the year:

