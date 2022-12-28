Scroll through for a look back at the biggest reality TV feuds of the year:

The Standing Strong author, for her part, told Us in December that she didn’t enjoy the “whole family drama thing” playing out on the reality series. “It was a hard season for me as everybody’s gonna see,” she said.

“This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing,” the insider said, claiming that Teresa “played a part” in pushing for the allegations to be brought up on camera.

That same month, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the familial rift was caused by rumors of infidelity on Melissa’s part .

During an August episode of her podcast “On Display,” Melissa said that she couldn’t reveal her and Joe’s “laundry list of reasons” for skipping the nuptials as the events will play out on season 13 of RHONJ in 2023.

“That’s my only family. So, what do you think? Yeah, it was devastating,” Teresa told Us Weekly at BravoCon in October. “I mean, the day before [our wedding], I was in tears ‘cause I just found out. It was heartbreaking [because] it’s my only family , and Luis was hurting for me. My children were hurting. But then [on] that day, that day was our day.”

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months,” Kathy wrote in the comments section.

The estranged sisters hinted at the bad blood between them when RHOBH producer Alex Baskin shared a trailer for the season 12 reunion — which featured footage of Kyle crying — via Instagram in October.

The Days of Our Lives alum continued, claiming: “She [was] screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Lisa Rinna told the cameras. “I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced . It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

A year of drama. From Bachelor Nation to the Real Housewives franchise to Love Is Blind , 2022 had its fair share of reality TV feuds.

Credit: Bravo (2) Madison LeCroy vs. Olivia Flowers — 'Southern Charm' Madison threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s then-new flame Olivia in June. “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl 😎,” the hairstylist captioned an Instagram photo, seemingly referring to Olivia calling her “homegirl” in the Southern Charm season 8 premiere. Olivia clapped back the following day, sharing an Instagram Story snap of her eating Doritos in a robe. “Homely? More like homebody,” the former model wrote.

Credit: Bravo (2) Garcelle Beauvais vs. Erika Jayne — 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' In April, Erika shared a picture of Garcelle’s memoir, Love Me As I Am, in a trash can. “Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me, I’m sure you’ll see this,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. Later that month, the “Pretty Mess” musician said she’d thrown out the book to protest her costar using her name to promote sales. “No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her,” Erika wrote via Twitter at the time. The bad blood between the two Bravolebrities didn’t end there. In June, a teaser for an episode of RHOBH showed Kyle laughing about Erika telling Garcelle’s teenage son Jax to “get the f—k out” of his mother’s birthday party. "Nope never saw this scene until now 😡," Garcelle responded to the clip via Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, the Coming to America actress seemed to shade Kyle and Erika’s behavior further. “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, and Jaid. You boys make me so proud … you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs," she captioned a picture of her sons at the time.

Credit: Bravo (2) Teresa Giudice vs. Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga — 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' The RHONJ star’s brother and his wife skipped her August nuptials at the last minute amid rumors of infidelity on Melissa’s part. The drama will be featured on season 13 of the Bravo series, airing in 2023. During an August episode of his wife’s podcast “On Display,” Joe addressed the family feud. The business owner traced his problems with his sister back to the RHONJ season 12 reunion in May when Teresa said she hadn’t asked Melissa to be her bridesmaid because they weren’t very close. “[Skipping the wedding] was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad,” Joe confessed on the podcast. “But listen, let’s go back to the reunion. This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me. I was asked after all this information went out to be in a wedding. And that’s what saddens me.”

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Bravo Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett — 'Vanderpump Rules' Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere in November, Charli threw some serious shade at her costars. “The tea for next season is I don’t f—king like anybody. That’s the tea. And Scheana is a f—king loser,” she said in a TikTok live. The "Good As Gold" singer discussed the comments with costar Lala Kent during a December episode of her “Sheananigans” podcast. “That video — I was like, ‘I remember my first drink, put the bottle down bitch, ain’t a good look.’ I was like, ‘You think that you are spilling tea and being shady, but you are actually needing to crawl back into a hole. Right now,’” Kent said. Scheana agreed, adding: “It’s also, like, projection at its finest. I’m the loser? Really? OK.”

Credit: ABC/Stewart Cook (2) Sierra Jackson and Danielle Maltby — 'Bachelor In Paradise' Sierra called out Danielle via Twitter after the neonatal nurse talked about her on a November episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, “Off the Vine,” referring to her only as “what’s her face.” Danielle began dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise personality Michael Allio after he and Sierra had a fling earlier in season 8, which premiered in September. “For clarity, I’m over Michael and have been. This is why I don’t understand why I’m a point of topic for them,” Sierra tweeted in reaction to the podcast episode. “Those who keep saying ‘get over it’ … It’s comical [because] I’m in a relationship. But damn near 40 and hating on a 27 year old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid.” Danielle later apologized for her comments, telling Us what she wished she could say to the yoga instructor. “I just really wanna apologize for hurting your feelings. You know, I mean, I wasn’t there during the relationship. It had resolved by the time I got down there and I shouldn’t have spoken into it,” she said.

Credit: Bravo (2) Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant — 'Real Housewives of Potomac' During season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which premiered in October, Gizelle told Candiace that a private conversation with the former Miss United States winner’s husband, Chris Bassett, had made her uncomfortable. Candiace responded by walking away and calling for a producer. Shortly after Gizelle's claims aired on RHOP, Candaice took to social media to shut them down. "Where have we landed? How exactly are we here? You are not a victim," she wrote via Twitter at the time. “What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror. We are all in danger." Later that month, the former pageant queen admitted that her husband and her costar were “flirty” with each other but insisted she had no concerns about the dynamic. “Gizelle is very flirty with Chris and Chris flirts back with Gizelle and this happens in front of me,” the Bravolebrity said during an episode of the “Reality With the King” podcast. “It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p—sy.” Gizelle reacted to her fellow RHOP star’s public comments about her while speaking to Us at BravoCon in October. "I feel like she has not emotionally matured past high school and that's unfortunate. So, I mean … I don't know what more to say about that," she said. "I mean, throughout the season, I was not mean to her in any way. I didn't disrespect her in any way. So, if she wants to say so to say those things, that's on her."

Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss — 'Vanderpump Rules' After Raquel hooked up with Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, the Vanderpump Rules OG threw shade at the newcomer in October. “She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the Toms,” Maloney replied to a Bravo fan page which shared a photo of Raquel wearing a TomTom hoodie. The former pageant queen quickly responded to the shade. “I admit … I am a fan of the Toms,” she commented on another Bravo fan page post about the feud. “I’m definitely a fan of [Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s] restaurant. … Best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! 🎉 Here to support their business endeavors 💞.” Later that month at BravoCon, Raquel told Us that she was “not on the best terms” with the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcaster. “I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings," she said.

Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo (2) Luke Gulbranson and Craig Conover— 'Winter House' During an October episode of Winter House, the two men got into a heated argument with Craig threatening to physically fight Luke if he touched his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, again. “Stop touching girls without them saying they want you to touch them. It’s making everyone here uncomfortable,” the Charleston native screamed. Luke commented on the pair’s dynamic during an interview with Us at BravoCon in October. “I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” the Minnesota native said at the time. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and so just aren’t. Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him].”

Credit: Todd Williamson/Bravo Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula — 'Summer House' During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Amanda was asked whether Lindsay had a habit of being rude to fans. “Yes, she can be,” the New Jersey native replied. “From my experience. She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s been more when [she’s] caught off-guard.” The following month, Lindsay defended herself during an episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “I am out and about. Like, I have a lot of engagements on the streets of New York because that is what we do. I think more than most, I am out there. I go to concerts, and I go to sporting events. I am just out there. For every 100 times I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once,” the Summer House star said, adding that her costar’s comments were “f—king unnecessary.”

Credit: Shed Media/Peacock Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton — 'RHOBH' Tension between the siblings came to a head during a September episode of RHOBH when the cast took a trip to Aspen Lisa told cameras at the time that she was “still in shock” from seeing Kyle and Kathy hash it out during their night out. While speaking to Us in July, Kathy said she was “overtired” and “a little sensitive” when the “personal conversation” took place. “I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it,” she said. As of November, the pair still hadn’t buried the hatchet. “I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while. We’ve texted, but I have not talked to her for a while,” the fashion designer told Access Hollywood at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The Little House On the Prairie alum, for her part, also walked the red carpet that evening, telling Extra: "We could be better, but we are sisters and at the end of the day we always come together, but we could be better and that's what I want. That's what I need in my life — to feel good."

Credit: ABC (2) Shanae Ankney vs. Elizabeth Corrigan — Bachelor Nation During a January episode of The Bachelor, Shanae pushed Elizabeth and told Bachelor Clayton Echard that the Colorado native was the biggest red flag out of all the contestants. The two women later hashed out their differences and Shanae called out the real estate advisor for ignoring her during a previous chat. Elizabeth defended herself, explaining that her ADHD had likely been the reason she didn’t respond to the recruiter. “It’s really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can’t process the information. I have ADHD, I’ve had it really bad since I was a kid," she shared. Although the Bachelor contestants ended their chat with a hug, Elizabeth later revealed that she was still upset with Shanae for trash-talking her to Clayton. Shanae responded by accusing her of being fake when they made up previously. “Fake, fake, fake. ADHD, my ass,” she said, storming out of the room.

Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix (2) Abishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee vs. Nick Lachey — 'Love Is Blind' Shake drew backlash from his fellow season 2 Love Is Blind contestants for his comments about ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati's physical appearance. However, his biggest beef was with one of the Netflix show’s hosts. During the March reunion episode, Nick told the Chicago native that he’d probably become a veterinarian because he didn’t know how to treat people. Shake later dragged the Ultimatum cohost via Instagram for the shady remarks. “@Nicklachey you’re a massive t—t for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc, right?” he wrote at the time. “Also, consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.” While speaking to Us in April, the reality TV personality doubled down on his scathing remarks. “Honestly, he treated Jessica Simpson like garbage for years. And guess what? That’s documented, big boy,” Shake said, claiming that Nick was “jealous” of his ex-wife’s success. “[She was] stunning, talented, beautiful, ambitious, everything that made you a little sad,” he said of the 98 Degrees alum, who cohosts Love Is Blind with current wife Vanessa Lachey. “[And] you decided to take it out on her by being a jerk.”

