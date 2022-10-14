Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship.

“I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

Hilton’s feud with her 53-year-old younger sister first made headlines during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s trip to Aspen, which was filmed earlier this year. While their alleged fight was not captured on camera, Lisa Rinna claimed via confessional that Hilton had an “absolute meltdown” after venting about her relationship with Richards.

“I can’t go through exactly what happened. … I said some things because I was just venting in a personal conversation with someone and it was not filmed,” the Paris in Love alum previously told Us in July about her alleged behavior. “I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it. I was doing all the press for Paris in Love. … Then I had to get up at 4 a.m. and get to the airport [for] a flight to L.A., then wait around for three hours to get a flight to Aspen. I felt like I was overtired, high altitude and a little sensitive.”

She noted at the time, “I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,’” she added. “I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters [Kyle and Kim Richards]. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

While the two sisters have remained at odds, things reached a boiling point after the Halloween Ends actress tearfully admitted during the Wednesday, October 12, reunion episode that she was “really not OK” and wanted to leave the set.

Kyle, for her part, was even asked about where the siblings stand during Friday’s “Thrills in Beverly Hills” cast panel. (Hilton did not participate during the roundtable discussion.)

“I’ve always said, I always forgive and forget. I care about all these people up here,” the American Woman producer told moderator Brad Goreski of her fellow reality TV stars before being asked about Hilton. “I love her, she’s my sister, of course. … I don’t wanna fight with anybody. My friends or my sister.”

Amid the sisters’ feud, the RHOBH season 13 cast has caused speculation over which current Housewives or “friends” would return. The I Want to Be a Hilton alum, for her part, said she “absolutely” would not return if the same season 12 cast comes back.

“I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit,” she teased about potential cast shakeups.