It all goes down in the Hills. The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills turned up at BravoCon 2022 and spilled some serious tea about their relationships, feuds, fashion and everything in between.

At the “Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented by Tresemmé” panel on Friday, October 14, the series’ stars descended on New York City’s Javits Center to chat all things RHOBH. After diving into the group’s personal dynamics, Erika Jayne was excited to share a dating update amid her ongoing divorce.

“I’m hoeing it up. I earned it. I’m down to one, but I’m drafting so it’s OK,” the “Roller Coaster” singer, 51, told moderator Brad Goreski on Friday, revealing she is focused on her relationship with one mystery suitor at the moment.

Erika’s romance reveal comes nearly two years after the Pretty Mess author filed for divorce from Tom Girardi following 20 years of marriage. Amid the pair’s proceedings, they were named in a December 2020 lawsuit accusing the 83-year-old former attorney’s firm of embezzlement. The reality TV star denied any involvement in the lawsuit, but she has found it difficult to cope with the drama. Erika has also been candid about navigating her breakup.

“I still am mourning that marriage,” Erika previously told Us Weekly in May. “I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all. This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness, real moments of — like when the holidays came around, you know, for Christmas, I would just remember how much fun we would have. … But what are you going to do with that? These things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone’s mourning something.”

During the Friday panel with her reality TV costars, Erika noted she is in a “much better place” amid the legal drama after judges had been handing down some “really great rulings” in her favor.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was joined by costars Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke as they discussed everything from the 37-year-old Real Coco founder’s “comfort queen” style to the 53-year-old Halloween Ends actress’ relationship with sister Kathy Hilton.

“I’ve always said, I always forgive and forget. I care about all these people up here,” Richards said during the panel, referring to her current feud with her older sister, 63. “I love her, she’s my sister, of course. … I don’t wanna fight with anybody. My friends or my sister.”

Richards’ comments come on the heels of her season 12 feud with the Cooking With Paris alum, who had an off-camera meltdown after an alleged heated exchange during the group’s Aspen getaway. While Hilton did not attend the RHOBH panel, she previously told Us that she was “frustrated” over what went down.

“I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,’” the I Want to Be a Hilton alum told Us in July. “I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters [Kyle and Kim Richards]. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

Scroll below for the biggest BravoCon revelations from the RHOBH ladies: