'Real Housewives' Stars Give Divorce Advice: Sutton, Caroline Stanbury, More

Spilling the tea! The Real Housewives franchises are no stranger to public and high-profile divorces — and some of the ladies have a few tips for navigating a split.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke told Us Weekly and other reporters at BravoCon 2022 that she had to go through “deep sadness” to find light at the end of the tunnel after her 2016 divorce from Christian Stracke.

The Georgia native revealed that her role as a mother “pushed me forward” through the darkness. She also joked that no matter what the divorce circumstances, “Don’t forget to take as much money as you can!”

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury, for her part, created a podcast called “Divorced Not Dead” following her split from Cem Habib in 2019. The exes, who share twin sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine, parted ways after 17 years of marriage.

“After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” the Ladies of London alum wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit ❤️.”

Caroline moved on with Sergio Carrallo, whom she wed in November 2021. While she has seemingly found her happiness once again, her Real Housewives of Dubai costar Chanel Ayan has questioned her new romance, calling it “made up chemistry.”

Chanel exclusively told Us in June 2022 that she is a “very private person” who has managed to keep her 23-year marriage out of the limelight, unlike Caroline and Sergio.

“I just find it’s very showy off. So, I have a lot of questions about it personally,” she explained. “Do I think that they love each other and care about each other? We’ll see who’s the most on camera and who loves the camera the most. So, I’ll be watching as everybody else, then I’ll make a decision on that.”

While Chanel has managed to escape the Real Housewives’ reality TV curse thus far, not all Housewives’ marriages have been as lucky.

Scroll down to see some of the franchise’s divorcees — and their castmates’ — best advice for going through a divorce: