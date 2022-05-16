Her side of the story. Lisa Hochstein shared her thoughts on the news that Lenny Hochstein is already dating someone new after announcing their split.

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 39, told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, May 16. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Earlier on Monday, Lenny, 55, confirmed that he and the reality star have decided to split after nearly 13 years of marriage. The news came after Page Six reported that the plastic surgeon was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa at a Miami club on May 7. He denied breakup rumors at the time, but the outlet reported that Lisa and her RHOM costar Larsa Pippen confronted Lenny at the venue.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” Lenny told Us. “A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lenny and Lisa, who tied the knot in October 2009, share son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2. During season 4 of RHOM, which debuted on Peacock in December 2021, Lisa admitted that she and her husband nearly got divorced during the show’s hiatus. (The show’s original three-season run on Bravo wrapped in November 2013.)

“We almost got a divorce, and it was devastating. During this separation, Lenny had this emotional affair with some $2 hoe,” Lisa said during the season 4 premiere, adding that he “came groveling back and it was the best decision of his life.”

Earlier this year, however, Lisa told Us that she and Lenny were in a good place. “I definitely feel like we are a success story,” she said in March. “Because we decided to work through our issues and we didn’t wanna give up, and thank God we did because we have our two children that I couldn’t imagine life without. So, I I’m happy.”

The Hochstein Medspa co-owner added that she discussed the couple’s previous tension during season 4 because she wanted to “clear up” rumors about their marriage. “A lot of the issues were from so long ago — like, eight years ago,” she explained. “So, they really aren’t issues in our life right now, but I had to address it because people wanted to know.”

Still, Lisa revealed that revisiting the situation for TV “opened up the old wounds” again. “I got a little upset seeing it and, like, reliving it,” she told Us. “And a lot of the fans had said, ‘Lenny’s checked out,’ or ‘Lenny doesn’t love me.’ That’s crazy talk. Lenny and I love each other very much. You can’t have a 14-year relationship or marriage without love.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper and Christina Garibaldi

