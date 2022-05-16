A new couple in town. While confirming his split from Lisa Hochstein, Lenny Hochstein announced that he had already moved on with Katharina Mazepa.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny, 55, told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, May 16. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The statement came days after the Real Housewives of Miami star was reportedly confronted by Lisa, 39, for partying with Mazepa at a Miami nightclub, according to Page Six. The plastic surgeon clarified that he didn’t initially want to address the ups and downs with his estranged wife.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he added. The former couple, who wed in October 2009, share two kids: Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

The Canada native for her part, also weighed in on the major life change, telling Us that same day, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Viewers have watched Lisa and Lenny’s relationship unfold on screen after they joined RHOM in season 2. Their fertility struggles were a large story line before they welcomed their children via surrogate. Lisa later revealed that their marriage almost ended due to a brief separation that resulted in Lenny having an “emotional” affair.

“A lot of people had a lot of questions about where we are in our marriage and a lot of the issues were from so long ago, like, eight years ago. So they really aren’t issues in our life right now, but I had to address it because people wanted to know. And I signed up for a reality TV show,” Lisa explained to Us in March, months after the RHOM reboot aired on Peacock. “It definitely opened up the old wounds. It’s not something I wanted to talk about, but I knew it was a topic that would come up because some people knew about it. I wanted to talk about it on my terms before somebody kind of, like, just asked me about it in a scene or in a group setting.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Mazepa amid her romance with Lenny: