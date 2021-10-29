Back to the beach! After The Real Housewives of Miami was canceled in 2013 following three seasons, Peacock has brought back the Floridian franchise iteration.

Peacock, which previously announced the reboot was in the works earlier this year, confirmed on Friday, October 29, that the fourth season would debut on the streaming platform in December, alongside a lineup of RHOM all-stars and newcomers.

The series will bring back Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, as well as introduce three new leading ladies to the Miami-based squad. Peacock announced that Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin are set to join the franchise. Julia, for her part, will make history as the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife.

Additionally, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth will pop up in various episodes as “friends” of the main cast members.

The Florida-based reality show previously ran for three seasons on Bravo, starting in 2011, ahead of its 2013 cancelation.

Shortly after news broke of the show’s return, show producers were searching for the right cast to bring back the program.

“They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

At the time, the source noted that production interviewed potential stars “several times” and had gotten “very close to narrowing down a cast.”

RHOM season 1 introduced Bravo fans to Housewives Lea Black, Adriana, Alexia, Marysol, Larsa and Cristy Rice. By its second season, Lisa, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra joined the show.

Andy Cohen, an executive producer on RHOM, has previously been vocal about his interests in a revival, revealing during an interview on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast in November 2020: “I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that.”

The Missouri native previously discussed the show’s tenure in 2016 via his Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries memoir.

“I knew the first question [during a Q&A in Miami] was going to be when is The Real Housewives of Miami coming back, and I said, ‘Never say never,’” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host wrote at the time. “But I could see from the women’s faces that they didn’t believe me and then I kind of didn’t believe me, but I was getting nostalgic for them.”

Shortly after Cohen’s published comments, Lea reflected on her show experience during a YouTube video.

“It wasn’t the ratings because the ratings were equal to many of the other shows on the air at the time so I don’t think it was the ratings. The scheduling might have had something to do with it because they [Bravo] changed every week, it was on a different night or different times so that was a little confusing,” she said in the December 2016 footage. “For me, it was just a blip on my radar, it was four years, 30 episodes, three seasons out of my life. I met some interesting people, some of it was a bit of fun and I learned some hard lessons you know things you not only experienced in life, like people willing to do anything for attention.”

Scroll below to meet the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami season 4: