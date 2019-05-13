The Real Housewives of Miami alum Marysol Patton’s mother, Elsa Patton, has died. She was 84.

“Our beloved Elsa Patton (a.k.a. Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness,” the Patton family said in a statement to Page Six on Sunday, May 12. “She was surrounded by her family and close friends.”

Elsa was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Donald Patton, who died in February 2018.

“She is survived by her two children, Marysol Patton and Thomas Anthony Jones, her daughter-in-law Svetlana and her grandson Hunter,” the statement continued. “The family is so very grateful to the many fans and friends who have continued to ask for her and offer their prayers and best wishes. They thank the community, her caretakers and the many friends who have continued to check in on Elsa from all over the world. Their support has meant the world to the family.”

A private ceremony honoring Elsa’s legacy will be held in Miami on Friday, May 17. “In lieu of tears, the family asks you to raise a glass of good champagne in honor of Elsa’s memory,” the statement concluded.

Elsa often appeared alongside Marysol, 52, on all three seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired from February 2011 to November 2013. Elsa quickly became a fan favorite, leading to the launch of her own web series titled Havana Elsa on Bravo’s website in 2012. The nine-episode series followed Elsa as she launched her own coffee line.

Marysol paid tribute to her mother on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, posting a GIF of an angel alongside a Bible verse that read, “He brought you out of the darkness of sin into his wonderful light.”

