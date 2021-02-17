‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Officially Returning for New Season on Peacock

Grab your sunscreen. The Real Housewives of Miami is officially returning! A new season of the hit reality show is in development at Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service confirmed on Wednesday, February 17.

The series is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Andy Cohen, Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serving as executive producers.

The Real Housewives of Miami debuted on Bravo in 2011 with original cast members Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice. Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra joined for the second season.

The show, which aired for three seasons until its 2013 cancellation, was the seventh installment of the Real Housewives franchise, following Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C. and Beverly Hills.

Us Weekly confirmed that the reality show would be coming back earlier this month. “They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 52, teased a possible reboot of Real Housewives of Miami in November 2020 during an appearance on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami,” he said at the time.

Although it has not been confirmed whether previous cast members will return, Pippen, 46, had a great deal of reality TV experience following her time on RHOM, appearing on multiple episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, she was living in Chicago with then-husband Scottie Pippen but has recently relocated to Miami. Scottie, 55, and Larsa split in 2018. In 2020, she moved on with Malik Beasley.