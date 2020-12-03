A messy situation. Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley found themselves in the hot water after they started spending time together in November, while Beasley was still married.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, was photographed with the NBA player, 24, in Miami, on November 23, but after the photos surfaced on December 1, things got complicated.

While Pippen is single — she separated from husband Scottie Pippen in 2018 after getting back together two years prior — the Minnesota Timberwolves player is married to Montana Yao.

Shortly after the photos of Larsa holding onto Beasley started to trend on Twitter, Yao, 23, reacted to the shocking sight on social media.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story the same day. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The former Denver Nuggets athlete shares son Makai with the model. The pair met in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020. The couple welcomed their son in March 2019.

Larsa seemingly addressed the drama surrounding her interaction with Beasley the following day, sharing a quote on her Instagram Story. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” the quote read. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

The Chicago native’s comments also came after her eldest son, Scotty Pippen Jr., addressed the drama surrounding his mom on his Twitter.

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions,” he tweeted on December 1. “All good over here.”

Larsa shares Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12, with her estranged husband. The former reality star and the NBA legend married in 1997. Larsa filed for divorce for a second time in 2018, after more than 20 years of marriage.

E! reported on December 3 that Beasley’s wife filed for divorce amid the PDA drama.

Scroll down for a complete timeline of everything we know about the former reality star and the athlete so far.