New flame? Larsa Pippen and Harry Jowsey raised eyebrows when they were spotted on a cozy dinner date on Wednesday, October 7.

Pippen, 46, and the Too Hot to Handle alum, 23, stepped out for a bite with friends at Italian restaurant Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. The former Real Housewives of Miami star looked chic in a black top with a black leather pencil skirt. Jowsey wore ripped black jeans and a green button-up shirt.

Later that evening, Pippen shared a video from their outing via her Instagram Story. “So, I decided I need dance lessons,” the social media influencer said. “So, I called my friend Harry.”

Jowsey added, “We’re going to be doing salsa lessons” before they both teased, “Stay tuned.”

Pippen tied the knot with Scottie Pippen in 1997 but filed for divorce from the retired NBA star, 55, in 2018. The former couple are the parents of Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

Jowsey, for his part, broke up with his Too Hot to Handle costar Francesca Farago in June. The pair met while filming the Netflix dating series in March 2019, one year before the reality series aired. The Australia native proposed to Farago, 26, with a Ring Pop during the show’s reunion episode in May.

The pair had plans to move to Los Angeles together but were forced to quarantine separately due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jowsey detailed their split in an emotional YouTube video in June.

“I saw Francesca and I remember holding her … and I could feel how much she still loved me and I just didn’t have that feeling anymore,” he recalled. “But … I didn’t want to let go because I knew what we had was super, super rare.”

However, Jowsey added that he was grateful for their unconventional romance. “To find what we had on a reality TV show in the most insane experience to being told that it has to be completely private for like a year and then to have that relationship suddenly super public and a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes and a lot of people focused on your every move … I’m always gonna have a soft spot in my heart for her,” he said.

