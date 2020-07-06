Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago is a bikini expert. She practically lives in barely there swimwear, especially smoking-hot pieces that complement her curves!

The 26-year-old slayed in sexy swimwear on TV and she’s no stranger to doing so on the ‘gram, too. She frequently posts pics for her 4.8 million Instagram followers and almost always tags what brand she’s wearing so that fans can recreate her look.

Keeping in line with her love for swimwear, the Netflix star launched her eponymous line in April. Farago the Label bikinis are handmade by a vegan swimwear manufacturer in Brazil and the pieces are brought to life using biodegradable fabric.

Ever since the Vancouver native officially launched the sustainable line, she’s been promoting her designs on Instagram. Styles range from head turn-worthy cutout one-pieces to figure-flattering triangle bikini tops featuring fabric that wraps around one’s midsection.

Some other bikini brands that the plant-based babe’s repped in the past include Misha Swim, Fashion Nova and Doll Swimwear. Her swimwear of choice is almost always an itty-bitty cleavage-baring bikini.

Farago’s followers have seen a whole lot more bikinis than boys on her Instagram feed following her split from fellow Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey. The 27-year-old announced the couple’s breakup in a YouTube video on Wednesday, June 17, titled “I broke up with her.”

“While Francesca and Harry have ended their relationship, they will always be grateful for the love and experiences they shared together,” the former couple’s rep told Us Weekly, confirming their breakup. “They’ve grown immensely over the past two years and are deeply thankful for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received from all of you.”

Judging from Farago’s new bikini-focused business venture, it appears as though she’s doing just fine since her split from Jowsey. Keep scrolling to see some of the reality star’s hottest bikini moments from social media!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)