



Larsa Pippen and her ex-husband,, are killing the coparenting game one year after their split.

“[We] are really best friends,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, September 5, while promoting Levi’s Haus Miami in the Wynwood Arts District, a pop-up offering premium products, a tailor shop, interactive one-of-a-kind experiences, technical innovations and artist collaborations. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.”

The former reality star, who shares Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 11, with the former professional basketball player, added, “We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

The former couple called it quits in November 2018 after 21 years of marriage. Larsa said in a statement to Us at the time: “It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Their breakup came two years after the athlete filed for divorce from the Chicago native, only to dismiss the case in November 2017.

Larsa and Scottie wed in July 1997. He is also the father of Antron, 32, with ex-wife Karen McCollum, Taylor, 25, with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby, and Sierra, 24, with ex-fiancée Yvette Deleone.

As for the former Bravo personality, she has her hands full with her brood, but balances her career and her kids with “a lot of energy.” Larsa explained to Us on Thursday: “I don’t know how to stop. I’m always on the go and I’m never tired. I think it’s probably because I eat well and I always sleep.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane