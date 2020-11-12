Unfazed! The Kardashian family is not bothered by former friend Larsa Pippen’s explosive claims about her fallout with Kim Kardashian and alleged past relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“The family thinks Larsa spoke out about this now because she is craving attention,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And the only attention she got as of late was from being Kim’s best friend and from being on the show.”

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, detailed her exploits with the famous family during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast earlier this week. Pippen blamed her rift with Kardashian, 40, on the social media mogul’s husband, Kanye West.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that,” she said on the Monday, November 9, episode. She further claimed that the Yeezy designer, 43, has “brainwashed” his wife and her sisters.

The source tells Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are “unbothered” by Pippen’s allegations, noting she “exaggerates.”

Pippen also claimed that she dated Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Thompson, 29, before the pair first hooked up.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Pippen said on Monday after shutting down rumors that she had an affair with the basketball star.

She alleged that it was only “10 days later” when the Cleveland Cavaliers player started seeing the Good American cofounder, 36. “I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me,” Pippen said.

The Kardashians, however, have a different story. Khloé and the NBA player were set up by mutual friend Brandon Jennings, the source tells Us.

“No one remembers Khloé meeting Tristan before that or being introduced to him through Larsa,” the insider says. “Larsa was never dating Tristan. They may have gone out in a group or met up, but they did not date.”

“The family thinks she is embarrassing and seeking attention,” the source adds.

Pippen shared a cryptic quote about letting go on Thursday, November 12.

“Pray, and then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome,” the post read. “Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”