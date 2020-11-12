Larsa Pippen Goes Cryptic on Instagram After Kardashian Claims: 'Let It Go'

The door is closed? Days after spilling all about her falling out with the Kardashians, Larsa Pippen shared a cryptic quote about letting go on Thursday, November 12, via Instagram.

“Pray, and then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome,” the post shared by the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum reads. “Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

Three days earlier, Pippen broke her silence about why longtime friend Kim Kardashian unfollowed her on social media, blaming Kanye West for their issues.

“I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” Pippen said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on Monday, November 9. “[Kanye] talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

The former Bravo personality, who claimed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, and her sisters are “brainwashed” by the rapper, 43, also denied allegations that she had an affair with Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” Pippen said before claiming she dated Thompson, 29, first. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

While no members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have commented on Pippen’s claims — which also included Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott lying about Pippen hitting on him — Jordyn Woods seemingly addressed the situation.

“Make it make sense,” tweeted the 23-year-old model, who made headlines for kissing Thompson in February 2019.

Woods also “liked” a tweet that said Pippen was “projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn,” referring to the Miami resident informing the Kardashian-Jenner family about the kiss at the time.

While Khloé, 35, and Thompson, who share 2-year-old daughter True, split after the Woods scandal, a source told Us in September that they were back on.

“If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up,” Pippen said about the duo. “You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”