Giving her the boot! Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen revealed that if she were in Kylie Jenner’s shoes, she wouldn’t allow Jordyn Woods to continue to live with her after she was caught cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I don’t know how much longer she’s gonna be living in the guest house,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 44, told TMZ on Wednesday, February 20. When asked if the family was going to evict Woods, she replied, “Yeah, I’m sure … I mean, I would!”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the model, 21, who has lived with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, since at least June 2018, moved out of Jenner’s home Wednesday.

Three days prior, Woods was spotted making out with the NBA player, 27, at a house party after hanging out together at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

“Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” a source exclusively told Us of their hookup.

An insider told Us that the news came as a shock not only to the Good American designer, 34, who “loved Jordyn before this,” but to the entire Kardashian family — including Jenner, who hung out with her former best friend hours before news of her scandal with her sister’s man broke.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie [Jenner]’s life,” a Kardashian source told Us. “But they’re all looking at it as she better be.”

Still, the source notes that it won’t be easy. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and, honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

There is no bad blood between the two siblings over the ordeal, however, with a confidant telling Us, “Khloé is not mad at Kylie. That’s her sister.”

