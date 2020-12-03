Hidden in plain sight! Larsa Pippen was on the receiving end of a flirty comment from NBA star Malik Beasley just before their time together in Miami.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, posted a photo to Instagram on October 24 of herself wearing braids, writing: “I hold back, sometimes I won’t.” In turn, the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player replied: “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen.”

Weeks later, Pippen and Beasley were photographed holding hands and linking arms while out in Miami on November 23. The duo were both wearing protective face masks due to COVID-19 crisis as they shopped and picked up food. Pippen wore an all-black outfit, while Beasley had on a multi-colored tracksuit with matching sneakers.

The former Denver Nuggets athlete shares his 21-month-old son, Makai, with Montana Yao. The former Miss Malibu Teen USA, who met Beasley in 2018, refers to herself as his “wife,” but it is unclear when they actually wed.

Yao, 23, slammed Beasley’s recent outing with Pippen on her Instagram Story. “Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on Tuesday, December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The model noted that “the truth always comes out one way or another” before adding, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

The next day, Pippen appeared to respond to Yao’s remarks by sharing a cryptic message to her Instagram Story. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” the statement read. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Pippen got married to NBA star Scottie Pippen in 1997, but she filed for divorce in 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage. Together, the estranged pair have welcomed four children: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

Larsa and Scottie’s eldest son, Scotty Jr., has subtly weighed in on his mother’s photos with Beasley. “Focused on myself and my goals,” the Vanderbilt student, who is an aspiring NBA athlete, tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”