The plot thickens? Larsa Pippen seemingly fired back at Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, after the Real Housewives of Miami alum was spotted out with the married NBA player.

A quote shared by Pippen, 46, on Wednesday, December 2, via Instagram Stories, reads, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

The reality TV personality was seen holding hands with Beasley, 24, in Miami last month. After the photos went viral on Tuesday, December 1, Yao, 23, slammed her spouse via Instagram Stories.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model wrote of her husband of two years. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao, who shares son Makai with the athlete, added that “the truth always comes out one way or another.”

The former Miss Malibu Teen USA continued: “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

Pippin, for her part, has been married to Scottie Pippen since 1997. The pair, who share Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12, split for good in 2018 after calling off their 2016 divorce.

The former couple’s eldest son, who is hoping to follow in dad Scottie’s footsteps in the NBA, reacted to the photos of his mother on Tuesday.

“Focused on myself and my goals,” the Vanderbilt student tweeted. “I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

Larsa, who has also been linked to rapper Future, previously denied cheating on Scottie during their 20-year marriage.

“With Scottie, a lot of people think he cheated on her and she cheated on him. That never was the case in our relationship,” the Bravo alum said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on November 9. “Infidelity really wasn’t what was the demise of our marriage. It was other things. We just kinda grew apart and fought over things, it was never about another person. It was always about the issues we had.”

During the same podcast interview, Larsa denied allegations that she had an affair with Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, claiming that she actually dated the basketball player first. She also accused Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, of ruining her friendship with the famous family.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she quipped. “I want everyone to be happy!”