She runs the game! Larsa Pippen will return for the new season of The Real Housewives of Miami after previously starring on the original series, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly.

Pippen, 46, was an original Housewife when the reality show premiered on Bravo in February 2011, appearing alongside Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton and Cristy Rice. She left after one season.

The model denied rumors that she was fired at the time, tweeting, “Why do people lie to feel good about themselves? I’m not doing The Real Housewives of Miami because I can’t be associated with cray cray.”

Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen during her tenure on the series. The former NBA player, 55, filed for divorce in October 2016, but they dismissed the case in November 2017. She filed for divorce a second time in November 2018.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” the reality star told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa and Scottie share sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, and Justin, 15, and daughter Sophia, 12.

The Larsa Marie cofounder made headlines in November 2020 for showing PDA with Malik Beasley while he was married to Montana Yao. Us broke the news of Larsa’s split from the basketball player, 24, in April.

“Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama,” a source revealed. “He was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right. … Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not.”

Amid the chatter about Larsa’s personal life, Us confirmed in February that The Real Housewives of Miami — which initially aired for three seasons — was returning eight years after its cancelation. “They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” an insider noted. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

The source added that potential cast members had already been interviewed “several times” and the network was getting “very close to narrowing down a cast.”

Peacock announced during the Television Critics Association Press Tour later that month that the series had been officially greenlit and would be executive produced by Andy Cohen.