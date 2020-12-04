Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Future and More

Playing the dating game! Larsa Pippen has found herself in many high-profile relationships over the years.

Pippen’s longest and most notable romance began in the 1990s when she started dating Scottie Pippen. After tying the knot in 1997, the duo went on to welcome four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. (Scottie also has three other children from previous relationships.)

While the longtime couple announced their separation in 2015, they reconciled in 2017. They then split for good in 2018 when Larsa filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The Real Housewives of Miami alum opened up about how she has succeeded in coparenting her children alongside Scottie. “[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.”

Larsa added, “We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

In addition to being with the former Chicago Bulls player, Larsa has been linked to Future and Eric Moreland. However, her most buzzed-about relationship since splitting from Scottie came in late 2020 when she was linked to Malik Beasley.

When Larsa stepped out in Miami with the Minnesota Timberwolves player in November 2020, the pair were photographed holding hands and linking arms. Nearly one month before their first sighting, Beasley dropped a flirty comment on one of her Instagram selfies, which read: “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen.”

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, responded to the photos with complete shock. “Wow … I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2020. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The model added that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” and Larsa subsequently appeared to respond to Yao’s remarks on her Instagram Story with a statement that read: “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.” Yao, who welcomed a son with Beasley in 2019, reportedly filed for divorce shortly after.

Scroll down to learn more about the reality star’s dating history over the years.