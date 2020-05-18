Speaking her truth. Larsa Pippen came to her own defense after trolls blamed her for her split from ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

After the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 45, posted a selfie on Instagram on Friday, May 15, criticism from trolls appeared in the post’s comments section due to her cryptic caption: “Find someone who’ll put u first!! 🎶.”

One Instagrammer alleged that Larsa “didn’t put Scottie Pippen first,” to which she clapped back, “Really? I did everything for him, literally everything.”

Larsa then responded to a user who claimed that “that’s what Scottie did” for her in their now-broken marriage by asking, “How do u know that?” The troll replied by stating how the 54-year-old NBA legend had been “loyal” to her and accused her of being the one to “do adultery first.”

“Stop tripping dude. U don’t know what you’re talking about,” she wrote back. “I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink. I just don’t want to do his laundry anymore.”

A third individual suggested that Larsa “does owe Pip her life,” but she did not reply to that user.

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997. Together, the pair are the parents of Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 12.

The former Chicago Bulls player filed for divorce from Larsa in 2016, but they reconciled their love nearly four months later. At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that they were “working on their marriage.”

The reality star, however, filed for divorce in November 2018. Days after the split news broke, Larsa addressed rumors about what led to their separation.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time. “My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that. He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him.”

Last month, Larsa stated that infidelity “wasn’t the problem” in the former couple’s marriage. “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweets, per TMZ. “Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination.”