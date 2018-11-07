Setting the record straight! Larsa Pippen addressed rumors that infidelity and financial issues contributed to her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him,” Larsa, 44, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, November 6. “My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that. He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him.”

The Real Housewives of Miami alum also slammed critics who accused her of marrying the NBA star, 53, for his money. “Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane I don’t know about money I’ve had it my whole life,” she added. “I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point I decided I had to live my truth and here I am.”

Larsa shared another subtle message about the split via Instagram on Wednesday, November 7, by posting a photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt with the phrase, “Needy AF.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 2, that the Bravo personality and the former Chicago Bulls player were calling it quits after 21 years of marriage.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives,” Larsa told Us at the time. “We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

The former couple, who share four children, Scotty Jr., 16, Preston, 16, Justin, 11, and Sophia, 9, previously split in October 2016 after Scottie filed for divorce, but he and Larsa dismissed the case in November 2017.

Despite their breakup, an eyewitness exclusively told Us that Larsa and Scottie looked “pretty affectionate” while supporting Sophia during a Dancing With the Stars: Juniors taping in August.

“Larsa and Scottie at next to each other and their kids sat in front of them,” the onlooker told Us. “Before the show started, Scottie ate Red Vines and handed them to his son. He and Larsa kissed before the show started and they were laughing and smiling throughout the show.”

Larsa seemed to be in good spirits on Monday, November 5, during her first public outing since the divorce news. She sported a chic LBD as she attended Hailey Baldwin’s PrettyLittleThing launch party.

