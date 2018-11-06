Single and dressed to mingle! Larsa Pippen is stepping out for the first time since filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen, and the 44-year-old’s revealing outfits are turning heads.

The former reality star wore a black cutout PVC dress as she hit up Hailey Baldwin’s PrettyLittleThing launch party on Monday, November 5, in West Hollywood, for example. The night prior, she donned a velvet black bodysuit and thigh-high boots for Sean Combs’ 49th birthday party.

Larsa announced her split from Scottie, 53, in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, November 2.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum said. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

She and the former NBA star married in 1997 and are the parents of Scotty Jr., 16, Preston, 16, Justin, 11, and Sophia, 9.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Larsa and Scottie looked “pretty affectionate” as the family cheered on Sophia at an August taping of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

“Lara and Scottie sat next to each other, and their kids sat in front of them,” the eyewitness says. “Before the show started, Scottie ate Red Vines and handed them to his son. He and Larsa kissed before the show started, and they were laughing and smiling throughout the show.”

This isn’t the couple’s first breakup: Scottie filed for divorce in October 2016, but he and Larsa dismissed the case in November 2017.

“Larsa and Scottie did try hard to make it work but just couldn’t figure it out in the end,” another source previously told Us. “It wasn’t the same after Scottie filed in 2016. They grew apart and have their own lives now. There were also a lot of things from their past that they couldn’t move on from. No drama, just issues. They are on good terms and are still close when it comes to their kids.”

The former Chicago Bulls player is also the father of Antron, 30, his son with first wife Karen McCollum; Taylor, 24, his daughter with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby; and Sierra, 23, his daughter with ex-fiancée Yvette Deleone.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!