Calling all Real Housewives fans! You might be able to get your hands on a reunion dress very soon — and for a good cause!

Thanks to Real Housewives of Miami alum Ana Quincoces, past and present cast members from all over the country have donated dresses they’ve worn to reunion shows to be auctioned off for coronavirus relief.

On the 54-year-old chef’s website, it notes that Quincoces, who has family members on the frontlines, felt passionate about trying to keep them safe. So while looking through her closet to send supplies, she came up with the idea for the auction. From Miami to New York to New Jersey to Beverly Hills, dresses from all over the country started coming in from some of Bravo’s hottest stars like Teresa Giudice, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Denise Richards.

Though the novelty of the pieces is the main draw, some of them are worth upwards of $5,000, coming from top designers such as Zac Posen, Michael Costello and Cushnie & Ochs. With over 30 items, there are lots to choose from!

Andy Cohen himself donated a Todd Snyder suit he’s worn, as well as a Q&A notecard used during Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion show, which he signed. “CHECK OUT THE REAL HOUSEWIVES REUNION DRESS AUCTION!” he wrote in a Tweet on Monday, May 18, to promote the event.

Some other standout items include Tamra Judge’s black cocktail minidress from the season 13 reunion of Real Housewives of Orange County and Sonja Morgan’s green satin number from theReal Housewives of New York season 11 reunion. Even the now deceased Elsa Patton — AKA Mama Elsa from Miami — has a silver and pink crystal rosary up for auction.

You can start bidding at 9 am EST on Friday, May 22, for two weeks on Quincoces website here. All proceeds will go to First Responders First.

To see some of our favorite looks, keep scrolling!

