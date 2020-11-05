A glimmer of hope? Andy Cohen wants to revive The Real Housewives of Miami ,and he has his eye on a new home for the defunct reality series.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, revealed on the Thursday, November 4, episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast that he’s been petitioning Peacock to put the former Bravo show’s fourth season on its streaming platform.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

Cohen also weighed in on why he thinks the series wasn’t as successful as other Housewives shows. The TV personality credited cast member Elsa Patton’s declining health for affecting RHOM. Patton died in May 2019 at the age of 84.

“I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3,” Cohen said. “She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up.”

RHOM season 1 premiered in February 2011 and followed Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice. Pippin, 46, and Rice, 49, left the show, and Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra joined the cast for seasons 2 and 3.

The reality show aired its final season in 2013

, but Cohen didn’t confirm the show’s end until 2016. The “Radio Andy” host opened up about RHOM‘s demise in his 2016 book, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

“I knew the first question [during a Q&A in Miami] was going to be when is The Real Housewives of Miami coming back, and I said, ‘Never say never,’” he wrote at the time. “But I could see from the women’s faces that they didn’t believe me and then I kind of didn’t believe me, but I was getting nostalgic for them.”

However, Black, 64, denied that ratings were a factor in the show’s cancellation. “It wasn’t the ratings because the ratings were equal to many of the other shows on the air at the time so I don’t think it was the ratings,” she said in a YouTube video at the time.