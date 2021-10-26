Knowing their worth. As OnlyFans made a name for itself as an online subscription service for content creators, many stars took advantage of their large audience by joining the website.

OnlyFans allows people to put out any sort of content, including nude photos, at a price they think their followers will pay to view them. From monthly subscriptions to pricing each post individually, some celebrities have managed to bring in some major money with the side gig.

Bella Thorne went viral when she first joined the website in August 2020. In one day, the Amityville: The Awakening star was the first creator to make more than $1 million in 24 hours.

At the time, the singer explained that she only joined OnlyFans as research for a future project.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?” she detailed to the Los Angeles Times. “How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you want to go?”

After Thorne’s decision to join the website caused backlash amongst sex workers for over saturating OnlyFans for her benefit, the model took to social media to apologize.

“Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site,” she wrote in a series of tweets that same month. “I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, and in trying to do this I hurt you.”

Thorne reasoned that she trying to use her platform in an effort to help “others and advocate for something bigger,” but apologized for the issues she may have started. After the director’s groundbreaking accomplishment, OnlyFans implanted new rules when it came to pricing.

“This is f–ked up and I’m sorry,” she noted before adding that she had plans to discuss all “concerns you want brought up” with the website.

Four months later, the performer seemingly joked about the situation when she posted to her Instagram Stories, “Everyone joining ONLY fans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool. Legit everyone In my news feed following my footsteps but when I was getting heat y’all were scared.”

Scroll down for to learn how much some celebrities have said they made since joining the popular subscription website: