‘Ladies of London’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Before Meghan Markle made the (brief) move to the U.K., we had the Ladies of London. Bravo documented the lives of British socialites and American women who moved across the pond for three seasons.

Season 1, which starred Caroline Stanbury, Marissa Hermer, Juliet Angus, Annabelle Neilson, Caprice Bourret, Noelle Reno and Julie Montagu in a “friend” role, premiered in June 2014. After Caprice and Noelle left the series, Julie was promoted to a full-time cast member and viewers met Caroline Fleming and Sophie Stanbury during season 2.

After season 3, which finished airing in February 2017, Bravo announced that the show would not be returning for a fourth installment.

“I think that Ladies of London, for now, is parked on a really beautiful bookshelf, with a lot of other magnificent pieces of work,” Fleming told Entertainment Tonight in October 2017. “I can’t tell you if [or] when someone’s gonna reach for that book again … you know, there are also books that lie on shelves for generations and generations without anybody reading them. So, who knows?”

Fleming went on to call the show “a journey.”

“A lot of the filming was around things that I wouldn’t normally involve myself in. I don’t enjoy unkindness,” she said. “I don’t enjoy gossip. I don’t really want it to have any place in my life. I want to do good stuff.”

Caroline Stanbury, meanwhile, has been open to making a return to reality TV. While she relocated to Dubai, many fans wanted her to take Lisa Vanderpump’s place on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Never say never. With TV, it’s one step at a time,” she said on “Reality Life with Kate Casey” in 2019. “I want to come back. I get asked about Real Housewives of Dubai all the time, so many people want it. I don’t think it’ll work because it’s very hard to film there. But I’m open. Be it on stage or be it on TV, you’re definitely going to be seeing more of me. “

While Bravo has yet to announce plans for season 4 of Ladies of London, the network aired a marathon in April 2020 to encourage viewers to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll through for an update on the cast: